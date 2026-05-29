AI Can an AI Chatbot Be Held Liable in Cases of Death?

By Hannah Morse

Published 29 May 2026

A growing number of lawsuits aim to hold OpenAI responsible for what plaintiffs say is their chatbot’s role in people’s deaths. Northeastern experts wonder if widespread change will occur because of them.

A growing number of lawsuits are seeking to hold OpenAI accountable in cases where plaintiffs say the company’s ChatGPT chatbot played a role in crimes and deaths.

As the question of liability plays out in court, some experts are unsure whether these legal queries will bring about a massive change in the industry.

“When you get down to it, what is your actual causal theory of how X technology harmed Y individual? It is not that easy to prove that,” said John Wihbey, professor of media and technology at Northeastern and director of the AI-Media Strategies Lab.

“I could be wrong, but I would be surprised if there’s blockbuster case after blockbuster case, as we had in the tobacco settlements, where it sort of fundamentally reshaped an entire industry,” he said, referring to the landmark 1998 Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement that, among other things, restricted tobacco marketing and required indefinite payments to states for smoking-related healthcare expenses.

The recent cases all involve tragic instances of death, and often, suicides. Last December, for instance, the estate of an 83-year-old Connecticut woman who was killed by her 56-year-old-son who then killed himself, sued OpenAI claiming conversations her son had with ChatGPT led to their deaths by murder-suicide.

Two lawsuits from unrelated incidents were filed within days of each other in May. One of these lawsuits came from the family of a victim in the 2025 shooting at Florida State University, claiming ChatGPT guided the accused shooter in carrying out the attack. The other came from the parents of a 19-year-old in Texas who say their son took a fatal mix of drugs upon the advice of ChatGPT.

The allegations that link these cases and others include wrongful death, product design defect and failure to warn. Many point to a specific model of the chatbot called GPT-4o, which the company introduced in May 2024 — two years after the original release of ChatGPT — and retired in February.

OpenAI has denied responsibility, according to news reports about the lawsuit related to the FSU shooting. In May, the company shared information about its safety updates to “better recognize when risk may be emerging over time.” Northeastern Global News reached out to the company for further comment.