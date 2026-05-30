WORLD ROUNDUP How Japan Lost 3 Million People in Five Years | Europe Is Edging Closer to a Trade War with China | Romania Could Invoke NATO’s Article 4, and more

Published 29 May 2026

· Europe Is Edging Closer to a Trade War with China. Here’s Why. · A Court in Kenya Blocks U.S. Plan to Keep American Ebola Patients in Africa · These Researchers Would Be in Africa Fighting Ebola—but Trump Cut Their Funding · After New Push by the Bolsonaros, U.S. Labels Brazilian Gangs as Terrorist Groups · Russian Drone Hits Romanian Apartment Building, Officials Say · Romania Says It Could Invoke NATO’s Article 4. What Would That Do? · How Japan Lost 3 Million People in Five Years · China’s World-Beating Solar Industry Is in Turmoil

Europe Is Edging Closer to a Trade War with China. Here’s Why. (Jeanna Smialek and Alexandra Stevenson, New York Times)

As cheap goods pour in, threatening the continent’s manufacturing sector, a search for solutions is becoming increasingly urgent.

A Court in Kenya Blocks U.S. Plan to Keep American Ebola Patients in Africa (Rael Ombuor and Lena H. Sun, Washington Post)

A facility built by the U.S. military on a Kenyan air base was intended to isolate Americans exposed to Ebola during the growing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

These Researchers Would Be in Africa Fighting Ebola—but Trump Cut Their Funding (Emily Mullin, Wired)

The Centers for Research in Emerging Infectious Diseases were launched during the Covid-19 pandemic. The group lost its funding under Trump in part due to conspiracy theories.

After New Push by the Bolsonaros, U.S. Labels Brazilian Gangs as Terrorist Groups (Ana Ionova, New York Times)

Following through on threats, the Trump administration has designated Brazil’s two largest drug gangs as terrorist groups.

Russian Drone Hits Romanian Apartment Building, Officials Say (Andrew Higgins and Cassandra Vinograd, New York Times)

Romania is a NATO country, and the security alliance condemned “Russia’s recklessness” for an episode that sharply escalated tensions with Moscow.

Romania Says It Could Invoke NATO’s Article 4. What Would That Do? (Jenny Gross and Aurelien Breeden, New York Times)

The clause in NATO’s founding treaty is an “instrument” Romania can use, the foreign minister said after a drone, alleged to be Russian, wounded two civilians.

How Japan Lost 3 Million People in Five Years (Javier C. Hernández, Pablo Robles and Kiuko Notoya, New York Times)

Japan’s population fell by more than 3 million over the past five years, according to official statistics released on Friday, a drop that underscores the depths of the country’s accelerating demographic crisis.

The population stood at 123 million in 2025, according to preliminary census results, down from 126.1 million in 2020. It is the biggest decrease since the government began collecting census data in 1920.

China’s World-Beating Solar Industry Is in Turmoil (Economist)

The Gulf war won’t save it.