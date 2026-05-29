DEMOCRACY WATCH Trump Promises End to America’s Slush Fund Shortage

By Dan Greenberg

Published 29 May 2026

The whole idea of Trump’s $1,776 billion so-called “Anti-Weaponization Fund” is grotesque on several levels: the funds are meant to go to the president’s political allies; these funds will be awarded by a committee staffed with the president’s allies; and the Fund is duplicative of a program that already exists—except that the new version lacks the minimal safeguards against awardee bias that judicial monitoring of settlements supplies. This cronyist subsidy flouts legal and constitutional norms.

Two weeks ago, President Trump’s pressure campaign accomplished a long-time goal: Colorado Governor Jared Polis commuted the sentence of Tina Peters, a former county clerk who had been convicted of multiple state-level felonies related to election tampering. As I previously noted, Trump’s promises of “harsh measures” until Peters was released have created scandalous results:

Those subsequent “harsh measures” presumably include the Trump administration’s removal of the US Space Command from Colorado to Alabama, the dismantling of Boulder’s National Center for Atmospheric Research, the freezing of hundreds of millions in federal spending on social services, the cancellation of transportation grants to the state, and the veto of federal funding for a Colorado pipeline.

Perhaps Governor Polis … understood the President as sending a message—namely, compliance with presidential orders is the only way to end the budget pain that the president is inflicting on Colorado. But the Peters commutation sends a second message—namely, if you break the law to advance the president’s political prospects and get put in prison, the president will turn off the spigot of federal spending in your state until you are released. The president shouldn’t be in the business of distributing ‘get out of jail free’ cards to election tamperers, and Governor Polis shouldn’t be helping the president hand them out.

Last week, however, Peters’ good fortune was just an appetizer—overshadowed by a lavish buffet promised to Trump loyalists. On Monday, the president announced the creation of an “Anti-Weaponization Fund”: a roughly $1.8 billion fund meant to compensate those who claim they “suffered weaponization and lawfare.” Does this mean that federal funds will go to the Coloradans who were injured by the Trump administration’s cancellation of Colorado grants, or by the transfer or dismantling of federal programs situated in Colorado, or by the president’s veto of Colorado pipeline funding?

Nope. But one very plausible recipient of the largesse of the Anti-Weaponization Fund is, apparently, Tina Peters. As Vice President Vance explained yesterday, she is an excellent candidate for an Anti-Weaponization Fund payoff. Vance—making one jaw-dropping claim after another—called Peters an “innocent grandmother … who is about to get out of prison, thanks in large part to the President’s good work in Colorado,” who “at worst … committed misdemeanor trespassing.”