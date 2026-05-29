AI Who Is Accountable When AI Goes Global?

By Tony Oweke

Published 29 May 2026

The existing patchwork of AI standards and governance frameworks can both create and worsen cross-border harms from AI deployment. A central coordinating mechanism could help mitigate these risks. Can the United Nations play this role?

Artificial intelligence (AI) systems are increasingly being deployed across borders with no accountability to the populations they affect. Cancer detection algorithms trained on data from high-income countries, for example, continue to misdiagnose patients across the Global South, where darker skin tones and distinct disease profiles were never represented in training datasets. Across Europe, the use of AI in border and asylum systems—including for credibility assessments, identity verification, and lie detection—raises the risk that asylum seekers could be incorrectly returned to unsafe countries and exposed to persecution or other grave human rights abuses through opaque decision-making processes.

These are not just the consequences of foreign actors operating in bad faith. They are the byproduct of deploying a new technology transnationally in the absence of shared standards, guardrails, or governance mandates commensurate with AI’s global reach.

Divergent stakeholders are converging to address that reality, and the resulting contest of ideas has sparked a governance race among regional organizations, international entities, and governments. The question of AI governance is so acute that even Pope Leo deemed it necessary to pontificate, releasing an encyclical that situates AI alongside the labor crisis of the first industrial revolution and calls for AI governance centered on accountability, transparency, and meaningful participation. This contest of ideas reflects both a shared sense of urgency and an inability to achieve meaningful consensus. The result has been a confounding patchwork of standards, frameworks, resolutions, principles, international summits, regional legislation, and even a Framework Convention on AI—all of which suffer from limited scope, exclusivity, lack of an enforcement mechanism, or a combination of the three.

This is one reason why countries are racing to establish domestic AI governance mechanisms, often in distinct ways. Major differences across jurisdictions include whether AI governance initiatives are institutionalized through voluntary frameworks or binding law or through cross-cutting or sector-specific rules, and whether authority sits with existing regulators, new coordination bodies, or legislation.

For instance, Singapore has built an AI governance architecture centered around national strategy, voluntary model frameworks, testing and assurance tools, and sector-specific regulation, but without a comprehensive AI statute. India’s 2025 AI Governance Guidelines established a principle-based, non-binding model that builds upon existing laws and institutions rather than creating a single AI act, while envisioning new coordinating bodies such as the proposed AI Governance Group and AI Safety Institute.