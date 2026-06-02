WORLD ROUNDUP Hardening Views on Migrants in Europe | Blacklisting Colombian Cartel Gold – Which U.S. Is Buying | Movement to Split Alberta from Canada Gets Its Moment, and more

Published 2 June 2026

· Fringe to Mainstream: The Movement to Split Alberta from Canada Gets Its Moment · China’s Rise in Drug Development Looms Over U.S. · Hardening Views on Migrants Push Europe Toward Trump-Like Tactics · U.S. Was Asked to Blacklist Colombian Cartel Gold. It Was Also Buying It. · Hardening Views on Migrants Push Europe Toward Trump-Like Tactics · The $6 Billion Chinese Startup Trying to Build Hands for Every Robot · Sudan Requests Closure of Egyptian ‘Forward Base’ Near Ethiopia Border as Nile Basin Realignment Deepens

Fringe to Mainstream: The Movement to Split Alberta from Canada Gets Its Moment (Matina Stevis-Gridneff, New York Times)

In October, Albertans will get to say if they want to stay in Canada, or hold a referendum to leave. Will it settle the matter, or deepen the rift?

China’s Rise in Drug Development Looms Over U.S. (Rebecca Robbins and Gina Kolata, New York Times)

Clinical trials in China are getting attention at an international oncology gathering in Chicago. China’s surging biotechnology industry is fueling alarm that U.S. dominance in the field is waning.

Hardening Views on Migrants Push Europe Toward Trump-Like Tactics (Anthony Faiola and Ellen Francis, Washington Post)

New rules were driven by high numbers of asylum seekers from “safe countries” and the fatigue of voters after waves of migration, European officials say.

Ukraine Is Now Europe’s War. Survival Can’t Be the Only Aim (Economist)

America’s disengagement means it is now the old continent’s conflict to manage.

U.S. Was Asked to Blacklist Colombian Cartel Gold. It Was Also Buying It. (Justin Scheck, New York Times)

The request for sanctions, from Colombia’s defense minister, shows failures at both ends of the supply chain for illegal gold.

Hardening Views on Migrants Push Europe Toward Trump-Like Tactics (Anthony Faiola and Ellen Francis, Washington Post)

New rules were driven by high numbers of asylum seekers from “safe countries” and the fatigue of voters after waves of migration, European officials say.

The $6 Billion Chinese Startup Trying to Build Hands for Every Robot (Zeyi Yang, Wired)

LinkerBot makes dexterous robotic hands for as little as $600. It wants to become the standard for humanoids and automated factories—and eventually replace human labor altogether.

Sudan Requests Closure of Egyptian ‘Forward Base’ Near Ethiopia Border as Nile Basin Realignment Deepens (AddisStandard)

South Sudan has requested the closure of an Egyptian military-linked facility in Pagak, a strategic border town near Ethiopia, in a move that signals shifting alignments across the Nile Basin and renewed geopolitical recalibration involving Addis Ababa, Juba, and Cairo, according to Almohagig reporting.

The facility, described by Egyptian officials as a “forward operating base,” was reportedly used for training, technical support, and monitoring Nile River flows, particularly in relation to developments around Ethiopia’s Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).