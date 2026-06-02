OUR PICKS White House Brags That ICE Arrested More Than 700 US Citizens | How to Bring Down Cheap, Low-Flying Drones | Washington Wants Myanmar’s Minerals, and more

Published 2 June 2026

· The White House’s Aliens.gov Site Brags That ICE Arrested More Than 700 US Citizens · Pentagon Bans Journalists from Press Office, Designating It a Classified Space · Trump Administration Abandons $1.8 Billion Payout Fund After Revolt by GOP · How to Bring Down Cheap, Low-Flying Drones · Washington Wants Myanmar’s Minerals · The Trump Administration Is at War with Itself Over AI Regulation · Global Intifada Publishes Locations, Maps of Factories, Ports for Targeted Sabotage · Why Resilient Mineral Supply Chains Start with Stable Communities

The White House’s Aliens.gov Site Brags That ICE Arrested More Than 700 US Citizens (Maddy Varner and Dell Cameron, Wired)

The website, which compares human beings to extraterrestrials, touts arrest numbers from the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown. But some of its details are really out there.

Pentagon Bans Journalists from Press Office, Designating It a Classified Space (Scott Nover, Washington Post)

The change creates a new barrier compared with previous administrations, under which the office was an open room where reporters could stop by the desks of military public affairs officials without escorts.

Trump Administration Abandons $1.8 Billion Payout Fund After Revolt by GOP (Theodoric Meyer, Perry Stein and Jarrell Dillard, Washington Post)

With the reversal, acting attorney general Todd Blanche attempts to clear the way for Trump’s stalled immigration agenda.

How to Bring Down Cheap, Low-Flying Drones (Economist)

Acoustics and innovative radar could help.

Washington Wants Myanmar’s Minerals (Michael Haack, Foreign Policy)

Democracy promotion is out, and the race to engage the country’s junta is on.

The Trump Administration Is at War with Itself Over AI Regulation (Hugo Lowell and Maxwell Zeff, Wired)

Donald Trump killed an executive order to regulate AI. Now, administration officials and AI executives are trying to figure out if there’s anything left to piece back together.

Global Intifada Publishes Locations, Maps of Factories, Ports for Targeted Sabotage (Michael Starr, Jerusalem Post)

In addition to targeting Israel-tied facilities, unrelated Western defense firms are also in the crosshairs, and the campaign promotes not only picketing but also sabotage.

Why Resilient Mineral Supply Chains Start with Stable Communities (Patrick W. Quirk, National Interest)

The United States can offer the Global South an alternative to China’s extractive model of critical minerals development.