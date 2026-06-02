IRAN WAR Why Iran Will Prefer Ongoing Conflict

By Mohamed ElDoh

Published 2 June 2026

The key question in the U.S. current standoff with Iran and its regional proxies is not whether hostilities have paused, or whether there are clear prospects for resolving the conflict in the near term, but whether the underlying causes and incentives for conflict have meaningfully changed. In short, they have not. In fact, from Iran’s perspective, there are compelling strategic reasons why a prolonged, though managed, confrontation is more advantageous than a rapid return to peace.

Even a fragile ceasefire creates the illusion that a resolution pathway is in progress. In such highly contentious regions as the Middle East, ceasefires frequently function as transitional phases between confrontation, rather than endpoints. The key question in the United States’ current standoff with Iran and its regional proxies is not whether hostilities have paused, or whether there are clear prospects for resolving the conflict in the near term, but whether the underlying causes and incentives for conflict have meaningfully changed. In short, they have not. In fact, from Iran’s perspective, there are compelling strategic reasons why a prolonged, though managed, confrontation is more advantageous than a rapid return to peace.

The Logic of War as Negotiation

At the core of Iran’s calculations lies a well-established principle in coercive strategy, in which war is an extension of bargaining. In this regard, Iran is unlikely to view any ceasefire at the current stage of the fighting as a success unless it translates into a revised strategic framework. This would be one that acknowledges its deterrent capabilities over the region, preserves its nuclear program and missile and drone arsenal, and reduces the threat of any preemptive action by the US or Israel against it.

From Iran’s perspective, an early cessation of hostilities risks locking it back into an unfavorable status quo characterized by sanctions, strategic encirclement and periodic military pressure. By contrast, sustaining a controlled escalation allows Tehran to negotiate from a position of apparent demonstrated capability, rather than of theoretical deterrence or media rhetoric. This is not escalation for its own sake. It is escalation that is calibrated to shape the political end state.

Asymmetric Attrition

Iran’s military doctrine has long been built around asymmetric warfare and strategic patience. Tehran does not want a classic war victory or a traditional peace deal. Instead, it aims to impose cumulative costs (military, economic and psychological) on its perceived adversaries and maintain a degree of regional instability. This has been the case with Iran’s indirect hostile actions over the decades.