OUR PICKS A January 6 Rioter Just Got a Counterterrorism Post in the Pentagon | What Is the National Interest? | State Department’s Office of Remigration, and more

Published 3 June 2026

· A January 6 Rioter Just Got a Counterterrorism Post in the Pentagon · Louisiana ICE Facility Mistreated Immigrants, Federal Investigators Say · OpenAI and Anthropic Sign Letter to Prevent AI-Developed Biological Weapons · The State Department Really Doesn’t Want to Talk About the Office of Remigration · What Is the National Interest?

A January 6 Rioter Just Got a Counterterrorism Post in the Pentagon (Peter Suciu, National Interest)

Elias Irizarry, who was sentenced to 14 days’ imprisonment for illegally entering the Capitol on January 6, has been appointed to the DoD’s “Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict Office.”

Louisiana ICE Facility Mistreated Immigrants, Federal Investigators Say (Hamed Aleaziz and Nicholas Nehamas, New York Times)

A report by the Department of Homeland Security’s internal watchdog described officers putting one man in a chokehold and stabbing another with a pen.

OpenAI and Anthropic Sign Letter to Prevent AI-Developed Biological Weapons (Emily Mullin, Wired)

Leading AI labs, executives, and scientists are sending a letter to lawmakers urging them to improve tracking of synthetic DNA sequences that could be used for bioweapons.

The State Department Really Doesn’t Want to Talk About the Office of Remigration (David Gilbert, Wired)

The office was created a year ago and seemingly named for a far right European plan to expel minorities and immigrants from Western nations. It now works, a source says, with little to no oversight.

What Is the National Interest? (Paul J. Saunders, National Interest)

How should the United States define and prioritize its goals in 2026?