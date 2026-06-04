WORLD ROUNDUP Why France Is Uneasy About German Rearmament | Even If America and Iran Find an Accord, Don’t Expect It to Last | Netanyahu Backs GOP Effort to End U.S. Military Aid to Israel, and more

Published 3 June 2026

· Netanyahu Backs GOP Effort to End U.S. Military Aid to Israel · U.S. and Intelligence Allies Issue Rare Joint Warning about China · Trump Says Venezuela’s Economy Has People ‘Dancing in the Streets.’ Not Quite. · Even If America and Iran Find an Accord, Don’t Expect It to Last · Why France Is Uneasy About German Rearmament

Netanyahu Backs GOP Effort to End U.S. Military Aid to Israel (Natalie Allison, Washington Post)

With a resolution to be introduced Wednesday, two congressional Republicans hope to push back against anti-Israel sentiment in the U.S. by ending direct military aid.

U.S. and Intelligence Allies Issue Rare Joint Warning about China (Greg Miller, Washington Post)

Nations in the Five Eyes intelligence partnership warned that fake profiles and job offers are targeting military officers, spies, and others with access to classified or sensitive information.

Trump Says Venezuela’s Economy Has People ‘Dancing in the Streets.’ Not Quite. (Samantha Schmidt, Washington Post)

U.S. investors are flooding Caracas, but for ordinary Venezuelans, a promised boom still feels far away.

Even If America and Iran Find an Accord, Don’t Expect It to Last (Economist)

The Donald Trump Show could be back on air later this year.

Why France Is Uneasy About German Rearmament (Economist)

Germany could become the benchmark military power in Europe.