AI & WAR AI-Generated Zero-Day Vulnerabilities: Implications for Future Warfighting

By K. S. Brar

Published 8 June 2026

Cybersecurity has long been viewed as a support function, largely focused on protecting military computer networks and information systems. This paradigm is now obsolete. AI is now reshaping the character of warfare itself, turning cybersecurity into a foundational layer of combat power.

Cybersecurity has long been viewed as a support function, largely focused on protecting military computer networks and information systems. This paradigm is now obsolete. As armed forces modernize through Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled platforms, autonomous systems, network-centric architectures, space assets, and digitally connected weapon systems, cybersecurity has evolved into a foundational layer of combat power. AI is now reshaping the character of warfare itself and is more consequential than ever in the machine-speed discovery and exploitation of software vulnerabilities.

Recent demonstrations by advanced AI systems such as Mythos AI[i]—which reportedly identified and chained vulnerabilities at speeds far beyond traditional human-led processes—provide a glimpse into a future where the timeline between vulnerability discovery and battlefield exploitation may be measured in hours/minutes rather than months. Even AI tools like ChatGPT-4 can exploit vulnerabilities and be exploited by non-state hackers.[ii] This adds a concerning dimension to hybrid warfare, wherein targeting government, civilian infrastructure, economic and energy grids, state apparatus/govt functionalities, etc., can create disruption and portray the establishment negatively.

Discovering a serious zero-day threat once required elite researchers and months of effort. Advanced AI systems now scan codebases, identify weaknesses, build exploit chains, and launch attacks in hours—or minutes. In a Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) environment where land, air, maritime, cyber, space and electromagnetic effects are seamlessly integrated, this shift is a direct warfighting challenge. Future battles may be decided not by force size, but by which side sustains command and decision superiority under continuous automated cyber-attack.

The AI Zero-Day Revolution and the Algorithmic Battlefield

A zero-day vulnerability is an undisclosed flaw in software, hardware, or firmware that threat actors can exploit. It gets the name ‘zero day’ because developers and security vendors have had exactly zero days to identify, patch, or prepare a defense against the flaw before it can be actively weaponized. The traditional constraint on their discovery—human expertise and time—is disappearing. Modern AI tools map attack paths across millions of lines of code at machine speed, uncovering not isolated bugs but chains of weaknesses that combine into exploitable pathways.

Traditional battlefield outcomes were focused on force ratios, firepower, and mobility. As tech advances, emerging conflicts increasingly rely on data flows, network resilience, decision latency and machine-assisted command. The modern battlefield is now becoming an ecosystem of sensors, platforms, communications, AI models and decision-support systems. Zero-day vulnerabilities are hence becoming a potent threat, especially due to the collapse of the time between discovery and weaponization.