WORLD ROUNDUP How Kim Jong-un Fortified North Korea | China Considers the Problem of Ruling Taiwan | How Israel Is Frustrating Donald Trump’s Iran Plans, and more

Published 8 June 2026

· A ‘Miraculous Transformation’: How Kim Jong-un Fortified North Korea · How Israel Is Frustrating Donald Trump’s Iran Plans · Armenia’s Election Is a Setback for Vladimir Putin · China Is Providing AI That’s Literate in Africa’s Languages · What Beirut’s Port Scanners Miss About Militant Supply Chains · After the Invasion: China Considers the Problem of Ruling Taiwan

A ‘Miraculous Transformation’: How Kim Jong-un Fortified North Korea (Choe Sang-Hun, New York Times)

He used the pandemic to ruthlessly tighten his grip on the country. Then he energized its economy by leveraging Russia’s war in Ukraine.

How Israel Is Frustrating Donald Trump’s Iran Plans (Economist)

Binyamin Netanyahu has defied America twice in recent days.

Armenia’s Election Is a Setback for Vladimir Putin (Economist)

Russia’s dirty tricks are failing to stop its pivot to the West.

China Is Providing AI That’s Literate in Africa’s Languages (Sam Peters, Foreign Policy)

Chinese models have become the overwhelming choice for African developers.

What Beirut’s Port Scanners Miss About Militant Supply Chains by Karim Chebaklo (Karim Chebaklo, War on the Rocks)

Beirut’s new AI scanners missed a weapons supply chain moving in plain sight. The components cleared customs correctly labeled, weeks apart, through different companies.

After the Invasion: China Considers the Problem of Ruling Taiwan (Jude Blanchette and Richard McGregor, War on the Rocks)

The hardest part of a Chinese takeover of Taiwan would come after the shooting stops.