OUR PICKS Trump’s $100,000 Fee on H-1B Visas Is Struck Down | Unpacking Cyber, Deception, and Intelligence Contests | Israeli Spyware Firm Targeted WhatsApp Users Again, and more

Published 8 June 2026

· How the Drive to Find a Conspiracy Against Trump Rocked the Justice Dept. · Meta Says Israeli Spyware Firm Targeted WhatsApp Users Again · Trump’s $100,000 Fee on H-1B Visas for Highly Skilled Workers Is Struck Down · Trump Walks Out of ‘Meet the Press’ Interview When Challenged Over False Claims · Polymarket and Kalshi Say Influencer Partners Can’t Deny Election Results, Actually · A First Step to Unpacking Cyber, Deception, and Intelligence Contests

How the Drive to Find a Conspiracy Against Trump Rocked the Justice Dept. (Devlin Barrett, New York Times)

The push to investigate what the president’s allies saw as a “deep state” cabal intent on taking him down set off cascading crises, ended careers and undercut the department’s credibility with judges.

Meta Says Israeli Spyware Firm Targeted WhatsApp Users Again (Dustin Volz, New York Times)

The uncovered hacking attempts on the messaging service were linked to NSO Group and may violate a federal court prohibition against the firm.

Trump’s $100,000 Fee on H-1B Visas for Highly Skilled Workers Is Struck Down (Lauren Kaori Gurley, Washington Post)

A judge declared President Donald Trump’s fee unlawful. The fee narrowed a major pathway for legal immigration that is used by tech companies, hospitals and universities.

Trump Walks Out of ‘Meet the Press’ Interview When Challenged Over False Claims (Isaac Arnsdorf, Washington Post)

When pressed by host Kristen Welker, the president cited no evidence for claims about Jan. 6 and elections he said were “rigged.”

Polymarket and Kalshi Say Influencer Partners Can’t Deny Election Results, Actually (Kate Knibbs, Wired)

Social media posts questioning the integrity of LA’s mayoral election were labeled “paid partnerships.” Then Kalshi and Polymarket told creators to delete them.

A First Step to Unpacking Cyber, Deception, and Intelligence Contests (Jason Healey, Lawfare)

A review of “Age of Deception: Cybersecurity as Secret Statecraft,” Jon Lindsay (Cornell, 2025)