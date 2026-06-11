WORLD ROUNDUP Migration Is a National Security Issue, Says Terror Watchdog | Washington’s Asian Allies Need a Backup Plan | Iran Is Now More Dangerous Than Ever, and more

Published 11 June 2026

· Migration Is a National Security Issue, Says Terror Watchdog · Belfast Violence: An Uncomfortable Reminder of the Innocent People ‘Burnt Out’ During the Troubles · Donald Trump’s Least Bad Option in Iran · Washington’s Asian Allies Need a Backup Plan · Iran Is Now More Dangerous Than Ever · Why Cambodia and Thailand’s Peace Is So Uneasy

Migration Is a National Security Issue, Says Terror Watchdog (Charles Hymas and Ben Butcher, The Telegraph)

Jonathan Hall warns Sudanese asylum seeker’s alleged knife attack in Belfast has ‘huge ramifications’.

Belfast Violence: An Uncomfortable Reminder of the Innocent People ‘Burnt Out’ During the Troubles (Brendan Ciarán Browne, The Conversation)

The images coming out of Belfast overnight on Tuesday were shocking.

Violent unrest erupted in the north of the city after a man was seriously injured in a knife attack and a Sudanese migrant was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. British far-right agitators including Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (also known as Tommy Robinson) wasted no time in race-baiting. They encouraged angry white men and boys to take to the streets and vent their fury. Many did.

I live in Belfast, and in a hark back to the violence of our past, houses were set ablaze and families were left fleeing for their lives. People identified as migrants (often merely people of color) were singled out as targets. Road blocks were put in place across the city, reportedly patrolled by “loyalist” vigilantes. Migrant-owned businesses were shuttered and others were set ablaze. People trying to travel to or from work were prevented from doing so. Youth groups were cancelled.

There is a legacy in Northern Ireland of people being burnt out of their houses or being forced from their homes as a result of sectarianism and communal hatred. As a result of the outbreak of what has become known as the “Troubles”, some 45,000-60,000 people suffered a similar fate, becoming what many refer to colloquially as “burnt out”.

Donald Trump’s Least Bad Option in Iran (Economist)

He must swallow his pride and accept a deal worse than the pre-war status quo.

Washington’s Asian Allies Need a Backup Plan (Mira Rapp-Hooper and Zack Cooper, Foreign Policy)

A strategic rethink is needed in an era of U.S. unreliability.

Iran Is Now More Dangerous Than Ever (By Rob Geist Pinfold, Foreign Policy)

After three months of war, Tehran feels it has little left to lose.

Why Cambodia and Thailand’s Peace Is So Uneasy (Joseph Rachman, Foreign Policy)

A step forward in the maritime dispute masks dangers on the land border.