WORLD-CUP SECURITY National Security, Terrorism Concerns as FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Begin in U.S.

By Bethany Blankley, The Center Square

Published 11 June 2026

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament begins in roughly a dozen U.S. cities this week, law enforcement officials have been implementing national security measures.

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament begins in roughly a dozen U.S. cities this week, law enforcement officials have been implementing national security measures.

Forty-eight teams are competing in the international competition from June 11 through July 19 in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. The U.S. has the greatest number of host cities. California and Texas have the most.

U.S. host cities include Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay area.

The opening match in the U.S. begins in Los Angeles on Friday, where the U.S. faces Paraguay. Matches begin in New York/New Jersey and Massachusetts on Saturday and in Texas and Pennsylvania on Sunday. Host cities have issued travel advisories and security alerts as increased traffic and crime are expected.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security and the FBI have been implementing national security measures.

In Chicago, CBP officials questioned and detained Iraqi player Aymen Hussein when he arrived at O’Hare International Airport. After hours of questioning, he was ultimately allowed into the U.S. Iraq’s team photographer, Talal Salah, was denied entry. Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was also denied entry after arriving at Miami International Airport.

Iran’s players have been granted visas but 13 staff members were denied visas and entry as the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict continues and more Americans were just killed overseas.

The Lawfare Project argues additional security measures are needed. The U.S. nonprofit provides pro bono legal services to protect the civil and human rights of Jewish people worldwide. It’s urged the State Department to revoke the visa of British national Ibrahim Khadra, a beIN Sports journalist believed to be in the U.S. covering matches. It’s also urged U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to begin removal proceedings.

“Khadra has spent years publicly glorifying Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists, praising specific attacks and operatives, and using sports media credentials and major stadiums as a platform for extremist messaging,” the Lawfare Project told The Center Square. Doing so violates the Immigration and Nationality Act’s U.S. terrorism-related inadmissibility and removability provisions, it explains.

“The World Cup is a national-security event, and the system is being tested in real time,”