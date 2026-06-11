OUR PICKS U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton New DNI Nominee | Lone-Wolf Gunmen Pose Biggest Risk to World Cup | The ‘Presumption of Regularity’ Is Evaporating, and more

Published 11 June 2026

· Trump Nominates U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton as DNI After Pushback Over Bill Pulte · Lone-Wolf Gunmen Pose Biggest Risk to World Cup, Says Former FBI Chief · Drone Use Poised to Soar as FAA Homes in on Rule Change Allowing Pilots to Fly Them Out of Sight · The ‘Presumption of Regularity’ Is Evaporating · Anthropic Walks Back Policy That Could Have ‘Sabotaged’ AI Researchers Using Claude · Federal Judge Warns Justice Department Not to Revive Payout Fund

Trump Nominates U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton as DNI After Pushback Over Bill Pulte (Maegan Vazquez, Warren P. Strobel and Perry Stein, Washington Post)

President Donald Trump chose Clayton, the Manhattan U.S. attorney, less than two weeks after he appointed Pulte, who has no intelligence experience.

Lone-Wolf Gunmen Pose Biggest Risk to World Cup, Says Former FBI Chief (Tom Morgan, The Telegraph)

Solo long-range shooters ‘hardest to stop’ for the 400-plus agencies undertaking biggest security operation in sporting history.

Drone Use Poised to Soar as FAA Homes in on Rule Change Allowing Pilots to Fly Them Out of Sight (Agamemnon Crassidis, The Conversation)

Today, almost anyone who flies a drone must maintain visual contact with it at all times, a practice known as visual line of sight. This requirement severely restricts how far craft can fly. When the Federal Aviation Administration rule changes allowing people to fly their drones beyond visual line of sight are finalized, commercial use is likely to soar.

Flight beyond visual line of sight will fundamentally change drone operations, allowing for a wide range of applications. Imagine a drone flying well ahead of a train to ensure the tracks are safe, or large drones monitoring and spraying vast farm fields, improving farm efficiency and reducing labor costs.

Drones, formally called unmanned aircraft systems, or UAS, are being used or developed for a wide variety of applications, such as inspecting pipelines, assessing forests for potential wildfire, finding people needing rescue, assessing disaster damage, monitoring borders and ports, and surveying wildlife and the environment. There is also an emerging industry for using drones to deliver packages – everything from transplant organs to fast food meals.

The ‘Presumption of Regularity’ Is Evaporating (Quinta Jurecic, The Atlantic)

Judges have long defaulted to a posture of trust toward the federal government, but under Trump that is changing, and a new set of legal possibilities is emerging.

Anthropic Walks Back Policy That Could Have ‘Sabotaged’ AI Researchers Using Claude (Maxwell Zeff, Wired)

The company changed course after researchers spoke out against the policy, which would have covertly limited Claude’s ability to develop competing AI models.

Federal Judge Warns Justice Department Not to Revive Payout Fund (Salvador Rizzo, Washington Post)

“Don’t play possum with this court,” U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon told the Justice Department.