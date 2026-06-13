FISA SECTION 702 FISA Section 702 Lapsed on Friday—What Now?

By Patrick G. Eddington

Published 13 June 2026

Congress was asked to extend, without a warrant requirement, a surveillance program whose compliance record cannot be independently verified, whose oversight bodies have been deliberately disabled, and whose custodians have shown a personal willingness to turn its tools on the press. The program did not go dark on Friday. The real question is whether the House and Senate leadership will finally tell Trump that embracing the Fourth Amendment’s warrant requirement is the only way to end this saga.

Editor’s note: The article was written on Thursday, 11 June 2026. FISA Section 702 lapsed Friday, 12 June 2026, at midnight.

If you’ve followed the Section 702 reauthorization debate this week, you’ve heard a parade of warnings about imminent intelligence darkness. Speaker Mike Johnson says the program cannot go dark. Defense Secretary Hegseth warns that allowing Section 702 to lapse will be “devastating to our national security.” Senator Grassley invokes the Taylor Swift Vienna concert plot. President Trump himself has tied reauthorization to safety at the World Cup and America’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

It’s a deliberately crafted scaremongering narrative. It also isn’t true.

Here’s what actually happens if Section 702 lapses at midnight Friday, which seems inevitable now that the House this morning defeated another attempt to extend the program on a bipartisan vote of 198–218.

First, It Is Title VII That Sunsets, Not Just Section 702.

The sunset provision in the FISA Amendments Act applies to all of Title VII of FISA, not just Section 702. That distinction matters because Title VII contains more than the 702 program. It also contains authorities that the government uses to target Americans who are located abroad. When the clock runs out, 702 and the overseas-US-person authorities lapse together. The pending Senate bill reflects this: its extension section amends the Title VII sunset date, not a 702-specific one.

So a lapse is, if anything, broader than the “702” shorthand implies. What it does not touch is the rest of FISA.

The Bulk of FISA Is Entirely Unaffected.

Titles I and III of FISA—traditional electronic-surveillance and physical-search authority—are not part of Title VII and do not sunset. Neither do the pen-register, trap-and-trace, or business-records authorities nor the emergency provisions of the original 1978 Act. Any genuinely urgent collection against a specific target can proceed through an individualized court process under Title I, which is exactly what the Fourth Amendment contemplates and what the reform coalition has urged for years.

The “emergency” scenario the intelligence community invokes is one in which a target is important enough to justify days of apocalyptic floor speeches, but somehow not important enough to support a Title I probable-cause application. That contradiction deserves to be stated plainly.