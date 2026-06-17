OUR PICKS ‘Dangerous’ AI Models Are Coming No Matter What | California’s Faults Could Result in a Major Quake | Scammers Are Preying on America’s Illegal Immigrants, and more

Published 16 June 2026

· Inquiry Into Justice Dept. Lawyer Ends Without Disciplinary Action · Claiming an Antifa Plot, U.S. Charges 15 in Minneapolis with Conspiracy · ICE Removed Detainee Protections After Private Outreach from Top Contractor · Why the Stress Building on California’s Faults Could Result in a Major Quake · Scammers Are Preying on America’s Illegal Immigrants · ‘Dangerous’ AI Models Are Coming No Matter What

Inquiry Into Justice Dept. Lawyer Ends Without Disciplinary Action (Zach Montague, New York Times)

A special counsel found that a government lawyer helped mislead a judge into releasing a man wanted for homicide abroad, but largely blamed the Trump administration.

Claiming an Antifa Plot, U.S. Charges 15 in Minneapolis with Conspiracy (Pooja SalhotraAlan Feuer and Jeff Ernst, New York Times)

The conspiracy indictment was filed as federal prosecutors in Minnesota had trouble sustaining many criminal cases filed against Immigration and Customs Enforcement protesters.

ICE Removed Detainee Protections After Private Outreach from Top Contractor (Douglas MacMillan, Washington Post)

In new federal standards released Monday, the agency appeared to make changes that could benefit Geo Group’s legal defense.

Why the Stress Building on California’s Faults Could Result in a Major Quake (Matthew Cappucci, Washington Post)

Tectonic stress has reached peak levels in key areas near Los Angeles.

Scammers Are Preying on America’s Illegal Immigrants (Economist)

Fake lawyers see opportunity in Donald Trump’s crackdown.

‘Dangerous’ AI Models Are Coming No Matter What (Lily Hay Newman, Wired)

The US government crackdown on Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 hides a glaring truth: AI models with advanced hacking capabilities will soon be the norm.