WORLD ROUNDUP Iran Is a Bigger Defeat Than Vietnam | Taiwan Bet Too Big on Washington | War in Iran Threatens “Glorious Failure” for Israel, and more

Published 16 June 2026

· Iran Is a Bigger Defeat Than Vietnam · After a Bitter Split, European Leaders Play Nice with Trump · Obama’s Nuclear Deal Looms Over Trump’s Iran Negotiations · China Controls Trade Choke Points Beyond Rare Earths. It’s Squeezing Them. · The End of the War in Iran Threatens “Glorious Failure” for Israel · Taiwan Bet Too Big on Washington

Iran Is a Bigger Defeat Than Vietnam (Paul Musgrave, Foreign Policy)

A war of choice has turned into a strategic disaster for Washington.

After a Bitter Split, European Leaders Play Nice with Trump (Mark Landler, New York Times)

A peace framework with Iran, and hope for cooperation with Ukraine, softened the tone on Tuesday at a Group of 7 gathering in France.

Obama’s Nuclear Deal Looms Over Trump’s Iran Negotiations (David E. Sange, New York Times)

President Trump is under pressure to significantly improve upon the Obama-era deal in order to justify the huge human and economic cost of taking the United States to war.

China Controls Trade Choke Points Beyond Rare Earths. It’s Squeezing Them. (Rebecca Tan, Washington Post)

Stalled negotiations between SpaceX and a Chinese solar tech firm illustrate Beijing’s growing reach.

The End of the War in Iran Threatens “Glorious Failure” for Israel (Economist)

Donald Trump’s deal with Iran would leave America’s ally without any strategic gains.

Taiwan Bet Too Big on Washington (Hilton Yip, Foreign Policy)

Trump’s willingness to sell out allies should cause a rethink in Taipei.