OUR PICKS AI Has Granted America Vast New Power | The Next Semiconductor | Flesh-Eating Maggot Outbreak, and more

Published 19 June 2026

· AI Has Granted America Vast New Power · Flesh-Eating Maggot Outbreak Puts Trump Administration Response Under Scrutiny · Pete Hegseth’s Reckless Vaccine Policy Backfires with Flu Outbreak · They Say they Tracked ICE in Minneapolis. Now They’re Accused of an Antifa Plot. · Millions in Secret Service Funds Redirected Amid Ballroom Construction · How Authoritarians Control the News · The Next Semiconductor · How Military Microreactors May Lead the Nuclear Energy Revolution

AI Has Granted America Vast New Power (Economist)

Its government is now the gatekeeper to frontier models—and most compute.

Flesh-Eating Maggot Outbreak Puts Trump Administration Response Under Scrutiny (Isaac Arnsdorf and Lena H. Sun, Washington Post)

The New World screwworm spread from southern Mexico to Texas in two years when the administration cut staff and funding.

Pete Hegseth’s Reckless Vaccine Policy Backfires with Flu Outbreak (Editorial Board, Washington Post)

The Defense secretary is forcing society to relearn costly lessons of history.

They Say they Tracked ICE in Minneapolis. Now They’re Accused of an Antifa Plot. (

Defendants in a Minneapolis case say the Trump administration labeled them “antifa” to criminalize dissent.

Millions in Secret Service Funds Redirected Amid Ballroom Construction (Jonathan O’Connell, Riley Beggin, Jarrell Dillard and Sarah Blaskey, Washington Post)

The unusually large shift in Secret Service funds comes amid revelations that the president’s ballroom project will rely more on taxpayer money than the administration acknowledged.

How Authoritarians Control the News (Thomas Kent, Lawfare)

A review of Martin Moore and Thomas Colley, “Dictating Reality: The Global Battle to Control the News” (Columbia University Press 2025).

The Next Semiconductor (Liz Maida, Lawfare)

Biomanufacturing data is a critical strategic asset, and the U.S. is failing to use it.

How Military Microreactors May Lead the Nuclear Energy Revolution (Kenneth Luongo, National Interest)

The US military is investing billions in microreactors, creating a market that could shape the future of nuclear energy.