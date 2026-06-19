DEMOCRACY WATCH The Last Check: Magistrate Judges and Federal Seizures of Election Records

By John Keller and Chelsea Rice

Published 19 June 2026

DOJ has taken series of highly unusual steps by historical DOJ standards which may preview what is to come as the midterms approach. For the first time, the country faces the possibility that the DOJ may attempt to take over polling places, seize ballots during an election, or threaten to prosecute voters or election officials to interfere in the administration of an election.

The Trump administration is taking steps to enable unprecedented, strategic federal intervention in the upcoming midterm elections. Earlier this year, the Department of Justice executed a search warrant for state election records in Fulton County, Georgia – the largest county in the state, and a critical jurisdiction for determining statewide election results. The DOJ, flanked by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, seized hundreds of boxes of materials from the 2020 election, including original physical ballots, ballot images, tabulator tapes, and voter-roll records. In March, the DOJ issued a subpoena as part of a criminal investigation into the 2020 election in Arizona, demanding images of ballots related to the Arizona legislative chamber’s partisan “audit.” In April, the DOJ demanded “all ballots” from the 2024 election in Wayne County, Michigan, referencing suspected fraud. In May, the FBI began interviewing current and former election officials in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as part of a criminal investigation into the 2020 election. And in June, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles, California, announced that it had opened “multiple election fraud investigations” related to California’s elections, allegedly based on delays in ballot counting. All of these actions appear to be in service of President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud.

These investigative steps – highly unusual by historical DOJ standards – may preview what is to come as the midterms approach. For the first time, the country faces the possibility that the DOJ may attempt to take over polling places, seize ballots during an election, or threaten to prosecute voters or election officials to interfere in the administration of an election. But federal agents cannot seize a state’s ballots or voting equipment without a judge approving a search warrant. With DOJ’s internal rules against election interference seemingly discarded, the magistrate judge who reviews and signs off on the government’s warrant has become the last meaningful check before a federal investigation can disrupt an election.