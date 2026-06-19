CRITICAL MINERALS The U.S. Military Is Spending Big on Critical Minerals

By Aimee Gabay

Published 19 June 2026

Over the past decade, DOD spending for critical minerals transformed from virtually nonexistent into a major spending area. The last five years in particular have seen a dramatic surge in both contracts and dollar value. Indigenous peoples raise the alarm as Pentagon spending on lithium, graphite, and other minerals skyrockets.

This is an original story by Mongabay and is republished through the Indigenous News Alliance.

Over the past decade, Department of Defense spending for critical minerals transformed from virtually nonexistent into a major spending area. The last five years in particular have seen a dramatic surge in both contracts and dollar value.

Although minerals like lithium and nickel can be used for renewable energy and green technology like electric vehicle batteries, they are also key components for military equipment and weapons. Indigenous leaders have been demanding corporations and countries respect their right to consent to mining projects on their land, regardless of the intended use of those minerals. As global demand for these minerals continues to rise, Indigenous communities say that state backing has fast-tracked approvals without essential environmental safeguards or meaningful consultation by companies.

Mongabay aggregated information from the USAspending database — an official open data source of federal spending information — about Department of Defense grant spending on critical mineral projects for military purposes between 2015 and 2025.

This figure does not include Pentagon spending on military contractors, which is a major way that the Department of Defense spends its money. The actual amount is likely larger given that some projects may not be public due to national security reasons, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Mongabay decided to focus only on grants, as other types of contracts are generally non-binding and do not guarantee federal spending.

It found that the federal agency provided an estimated $621 million in grants for critical mineral projects for defense purposes over the period, according to the USAspending database. Between 2021 and 2025, the Pentagon secured 24 agreements worth nearly $550 million — up from just $31.3 million for three contracts in the previous five-year period.

It poured the most funding into lithium projects ($124.6 million), followed by neodymium and boron projects ($94 million), graphite ($48.8 million), and aluminum ($45.4 million).

Lithium batteries are required for almost every weapon system used by the Pentagon, particularly for portable equipment, as it provides more energy with less weight. Neodymium and boron are used in magnets, which are important for missiles, smart bombs, unmanned aerial vehicles, and fighter jets. Graphite and aluminum are critical for building lighter, stronger, and more technologically advanced military applications.