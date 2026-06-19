WORLD ROUNDUP War Has Strengthened the Islamic Republic | The Real Reason Nothing Works in Britain | A Tale of Two AI Policy Regimes, and more

Published 19 June 2026

· Vance’s Defense of Iran Deal Rests on Vague and Misleading Claims · War Has Strengthened the Islamic Republic. Peace Could Split It · ‘Game Changer’? Too Soon to Tell. But Ukraine Flexed in Striking Moscow. · Our Allies Are Wondering Whether Supporting the American War Machine Is Worth It · U.S. Intelligence Warns Israel Is Likely to Undermine Iran Peace Deal, Officials Say · The UK Will Scan Asylum-Seekers’ Faces for Age Checks—Despite Knowing the Tech Is Flawed · A Tale of Two AI Policy Regimes · The Real Reason Nothing Works in Britain

Vance’s Defense of Iran Deal Rests on Vague and Misleading Claims (Zolan Kanno-Youngs, Rebecca F. Elliott, and Erica L. Green, New York Times)

The vice president said the United States had leverage to dictate the outcome of the next round of negotiations. But he claimed incorrectly that Iran got no new benefit from the lifting of oil sanctions.

War Has Strengthened the Islamic Republic. Peace Could Split It (Economist)

For now, the hardliners are in the ascendant.

U.S. Intelligence Warns Israel Is Likely to Undermine Iran Peace Deal, Officials Say (Ellen Nakashima, John Hudson, Gerry Shih and Warren P. Strobel, Washington Post)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces pressure to continue a military campaign in Lebanon, current and former U.S. officials said.

‘Game Changer’? Too Soon to Tell. But Ukraine Flexed in Striking Moscow. (Siobhán O’Grady, New York Times)

The drone attack that sent plumes of smoke rising over Moscow intensified Ukrainian hopes of bringing the war to Russia.

Our Allies Are Wondering Whether Supporting the American War Machine Is Worth It (Linda Kinstler, New York Times)

Is the Iran war an early sign of “superpower suicide”?

The UK Will Scan Asylum-Seekers’ Faces for Age Checks—Despite Knowing the Tech Is Flawed (Matt Burgess, Maddy Varner, May Bulman, and Gabriel Geiger, Wired)

Internal Home Office tests of age-verification technology show the risks of life-altering errors. It’s moving forward anyway.

A Tale of Two AI Policy Regimes (Catherine Osborn, Foreign Policy)

Brazil wants regulation. Argentina rejects it.

The Real Reason Nothing Works in Britain (Marie Le Conte, Foreign Policy)

Two new books hint at what’s actually beneath U.K. political and economic malaise.