OUR PICKS America’s Data-Center Backlash Puts the AI Boom at Risk | Trump Turned America’s Refugee Program into a Pathway for White People | Chinese Tech Pulls Ahead, and U.S. Fears It Will Become Dependent, and more

Published 23 June 2026

· Protesters Accused of Antifa Ties Sentenced to Up to 100 Years in ICE Attack · DOJ Issued Subpoenas to Force Post, WSJ Reporters to Testify Before Grand Jury · As Chinese Tech Pulls Ahead, U.S. Fears It Will Become Dependent · How Trump Turned America’s Refugee Program into a Pathway for White People · CDC’s Chief Blocked a Covid Vaccine Study. Now It’s in a Top Medical Journal. · America’s Data-Center Backlash Puts the AI Boom at Risk

Protesters Accused of Antifa Ties Sentenced to Up to 100 Years in ICE Attack (Alan Feuer and Krista Torralva, New York Attack)

The penalties, issued in an attack where a police officer was shot, dwarfed those given to Jan. 6 rioters and appeared to signal that at least some courts will deal aggressively with ICE protesters.

DOJ Issued Subpoenas to Force Post, WSJ Reporters to Testify Before Grand Jury (Perry Stein, Washington Post)

The extraordinary actions against the national security reporters were withdrawn by the Justice Department after legal challenges by the news organizations.

As Chinese Tech Pulls Ahead, U.S. Fears It Will Become Dependent (Ana Swanson, New York Times)

Chinese firms have some of the world’s most advanced technology. But U.S. officials say relying on it could come with a downside.

How Trump Turned America’s Refugee Program into a Pathway for White People (Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Hamed Aleaziz, New York Times)

President Trump has created an exception to his refugee ban for white South Africans, reshaping a program intended for people fleeing persecution and disaster.

CDC’s Chief Blocked a Covid Vaccine Study. Now It’s in a Top Medical Journal. (Lena H. Sun, Washington Post)

The study found that the vaccine reduced the risk of emergency department visits and hospitalizations among healthy adults by about half last winter.

America’s Data-Center Backlash Puts the AI Boom at Risk (Economist)

Opposition is spreading across the country.