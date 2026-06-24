WORLD ROUNDUP The Nixon Doctrine Returns to the Middle East | Durable US-Africa Critical Minerals Policy | U.S. Is Shifting Its Approach to Latin America, and more

Published 23 June 2026

· Waiving Sanctions on Iranian Oil Is a Huge Concession by America · N.S.A. Lost Access to Powerful A.I. Model Amid Anthropic Dispute · The U.S. Is Shifting Its Approach to Latin America. Here Is How It Is Playing Out in Guatemala. · Poland, Ukraine, and the Ongoing Battle Over the Ukrainian Insurgent Army · The Nixon Doctrine Returns to the Middle East · How to Build a Durable US-Africa Critical Minerals Policy

Waiving Sanctions on Iranian Oil Is a Huge Concession by America (Economist)

It will enrich an adversary.

N.S.A. Lost Access to Powerful A.I. Model Amid Anthropic Dispute (Dustin Volz and Julian E. Barnes, New York Times)

A recent episode underscored the Trump administration’s increasing reliance on advanced A.I. systems for cybersecurity even as it battles a leading U.S. developer.

The U.S. Is Shifting Its Approach to Latin America. Here Is How It Is Playing Out in Guatemala. (Karen DeYoung and Samantha Schmidt, Washington Post)

U.S. lobbyists and pundits with President Donald Trump’s ear are aiding Latin America’s swing to the right.

Poland, Ukraine, and the Ongoing Battle Over the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (Pawel Markiewicz and Maciej Olchawa, Foreign Policy)

An ugly chapter of World War II history is straining relations between Warsaw and Kyiv.

The Nixon Doctrine Returns to the Middle East (Eldar Mamedov, National Interest)

The Islamabad Memorandum suggests that the Middle Eastern order is now the responsibility of a “concert” of major powers, not just the United States.

How to Build a Durable US-Africa Critical Minerals Policy (Mahnaz Khan, National Interest)

With the right strategy, the United States can begin to unseat China’s hold over Africa’s mineral wealth.