OUR PICKS Restocking the Pentagon | AI Is Changing Biological and Nuclear Risks | End Temporary Protections for Haitian, Syrian Migrants, and more

Published 25 June 2026

· Supreme Court lets Trump End Temporary Protections for Haitian, Syrian Migrants · The Military Traded Its Flu Vaccine Mandate for ‘Medical Freedom’ – an Outbreak Quickly Followed · AI Targeting Systems Are Coming, but Not as Fast as Many Assume · AI Is Changing Biological and Nuclear Risks; Governance Must Change Accordingly · Dozens of Countries Are Trying to Lure U.S. Scientists Abroad—and It’s Working · Restocking the Pentagon

Supreme Court lets Trump End Temporary Protections for Haitian, Syrian Migrants (

The decision could allow the government to deport hundreds of thousands of people starting this year.

The Military Traded Its Flu Vaccine Mandate for ‘Medical Freedom’ – an Outbreak Quickly Followed (Katrine L. Wallace, The Conversation)

Amid a worsening flu outbreak at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, the U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy are once again requiring new recruits to get vaccinated against the influenza virus, according to ABC News. The move comes two months after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth rescinded the U.S. military’s mandate that they do so.

As of June 23, 2026, at least 222 recruits on the base have fallen ill and four have reportedly been hospitalized.

In his April 21 announcement making the flu vaccine optional, Hegseth cited medical autonomy and religious freedom, describing the vaccination requirement as “overly broad and not rational,” telling troops that “your body, your faith and your convictions are not negotiable.”

The flu shot requirement that Hegseth ended had been in place since 1945, with one brief pause in 1949. It was part of a tradition of military vaccine mandates nearly as old as the United States itself.

As an epidemiologist who studies vaccine-preventable diseases, I found the end of the flu mandate striking less for its immediate impact than for what it signals. For most of American history, military commanders took for granted that infectious disease could cost them a war, which is why vaccination was considered a matter of military readiness rather than personal choice.

The Lackland outbreak is evidence that the underlying epidemiology has not changed – only the political climate surrounding public health.

AI Targeting Systems Are Coming, but Not as Fast as Many Assume (Steven Feldstein, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

While there is growing interest in adopting powerful AI systems for military use, global dispersion remains in early stages. Today, only a small number of countries—among them China, Israel, North Korea, Russia, South Korea, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States—are actively employing AI technology for their wartime aims. A central question is whether such systems will proliferate beyond these countries.

AI Is Changing Biological and Nuclear Risks; Governance Must Change Accordingly (By Stephen Herzog, Allison Berke, Yanliang Pan, William C. Potter, Douglas B. Shaw, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

The James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies convened a host of experts on April 8 and 9 at California’s Asilomar Conference Grounds. The setting was fitting, as Asilomar has long been associated with landmark efforts to govern transformative technologies. More than 100 experts gathered to discuss how AI may affect nuclear and biological weapons. Participants included representatives from universities, think tanks, research institutions, the national laboratories, governments, and crucially, the AI industry. The meeting launched a new Asilomar Process to develop practical safeguards for AI-related nuclear and biological risks as the technology continues to advance.

AI will affect nuclear and biological threats in different ways, but those ways connect to common governance problems. Relevant private sector AI models are developing much faster than the institutions tasked with preventing nuclear war and catastrophic biological events. AI companies may be the first to recognize new capabilities, but weapons and conflict experts are needed to judge when those capabilities create concrete security risks. As such, seven principles arose from the recent Asilomar conference intended to address this challenge. Each of these principles can be translated into new practices by AI labs, governments, and international organizations.

Dozens of Countries Are Trying to Lure U.S. Scientists Abroad—and It’s Working (Sarah Scoles, Scientific American)

The great American brain drain could define science for a generation

Restocking the Pentagon (Rishi Iyengar and John Haltiwanger, Foreign Policy)

Trump urges defense manufacturers to speed up weapons production after the Iran war.