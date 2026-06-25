WORLD ROUNDUP The Iran War’s Incoherent Peace Deal | A Taiwan Crisis and America’s Industrial Base | Latin America’s New Right Will Struggle to Govern, and more

Published 25 June 2026

· What Is Iran’s Nuclear Status Quo? · Why Latin America’s New Right Will Struggle to Govern · How the Russia-Ukraine War Rewired Southeast Asia’s Arms Trade · A Taiwan Crisis and America’s Industrial Base · How the Iran War Is Reshaping Global Energy Security and Geopolitics · The Iran War’s Incoherent Peace Deal

What Is Iran’s Nuclear Status Quo? (By Sahil V. Shah, Foreign Policy)

Before diplomacy can move forward, U.S. negotiators face the daunting task of reestablishing a baseline.

Why Latin America’s New Right Will Struggle to Govern (Christopher Sabatini, Foreign Policy)

In Colombia and elsewhere, winning was the easy part.

How the Russia-Ukraine War Rewired Southeast Asia’s Arms Trade (Yuhang Ding and Sailin Li, The Diplomat)

The war did what years of Western pressure could not, effectively removing Russia as a viable arms supplier to Southeast Asia.

A Taiwan Crisis and America’s Industrial Base (Abed el Razek, The Diplomat)

The cost of offshoring would be laid bare in a crisis.

How the Iran War Is Reshaping Global Energy Security and Geopolitics (Scott B. MacDonald and Alejandro Trenchi, National Interest)

The Iran war did not create the global energy scramble, but it reinforced a trend that is reshaping alliances, trade, and national security.

The Iran War’s Incoherent Peace Deal (Matthew Bunn, National Interest)

While the end of the war will be welcome to the global economy, it will do little to prevent Iran’s nuclearization.

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