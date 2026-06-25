AI The U.S. Is Losing the AI Credibility War—to Itself

By Matthew Ferren

Published 25 June 2026

Recent restrictions on advanced AI models are undermining critical U.S. cybersecurity outcomes. The administration needs a coherent strategy to work with the private sector, stay ahead of adversaries, keep allies on board, and maintain trust in the U.S. AI stack.

On June 11, Anthropic apologized after it emerged that its newest AI model, Fable 5, had been silently limiting responses to users suspected of attempting to replicate its technology. The model had also been criticized for refusing to respond to any cyber-related queries, redirecting users to less capable models instead. Two days later, President Donald Trump’s administration barred foreign nationals from accessing Anthropic’s two newest frontier models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, citing national security concerns. Unable to screen users by nationality, Anthropic announced it had disabled both models worldwide.

The episode underscored how much both administration officials and frontier model developers now recognize the serious cybersecurity risks posed by advanced AI. For Anthropic’s founders, AI safety and security have long been central to their mission. For the White House, Mythos’s emergence earlier this year produced a remarkable about-face, forcing the administration to shift from an aggressive deregulatory agenda to one that is more risk-conscious.

Although this shared focus on AI and cybersecurity is a positive development, over-indexing on risk and failing to align on a clear way forward could cause the United States to miss out on a generational opportunity to improve national cyber defenses.

Using AI for Defensive Advantage

The administration’s post-Mythos strategy centered on a cyber window of opportunity. The White House believed that American companies and agencies could leverage advanced AI tools to fix as many software vulnerabilities as possible before adversaries acquired and weaponized similar capabilities. Frontier labs operationalized this approach by providing—and sometimes funding—limited access to models with advanced cybersecurity capabilities.

But two recent developments reportedly drove the White House to abruptly reverse course: first, that restricted models had been accessed by unauthorized parties, and second, that guardrails in public models could be bypassed in limited cases. The restrictions on Anthropic’s models are now causing widespread uncertainty in the cybersecurity market and risk wasting a fleeting opportunity to harden U.S. networks.

AI tools promise to shift the dynamics of cyber defense and exploitation in favor of defenders. Realizing this outcome requires putting these capabilities in the hands of as many defenders as possible, even if malicious actors also gain access along the way. Transparency has long been a foundational principle of information security. Open-source software and bug-bounty programs provide shared resilience, even when they surface vulnerabilities along the way.

Adversaries will eventually obtain their own advanced AI capabilities. That may come from jailbreaking publicly available frontier models, gaining illicit access to controlled