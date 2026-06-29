WORLD ROUNDUP Designing Drones for Africa | Deterring Russia Beneath the Waves | Iran Using AI to Target Space Infrastructure, and more

Published 29 June 2026

· Suspected Cyberattack Triggers False Emergency Alerts Across Parts of Brazil · NATO Learning from Ukraine by Focusing on Industrial Strength · Iranian Hacker Groups Using AI to Target Space Infrastructure, Experts Say · Designing Drones for Africa · Venezuela’s Deadly Earthquakes Happened on a Fault Similar to the San Andreas, and the Risks Aren’t Over Yet – a Geophysicist Explains · Deterring Russia Beneath the Waves: Securing NATO’s Critical Undersea Infrastructure · How the Russia-Ukraine War Rewired Southeast Asia’s Arms Trade · China’s New Investment Regulations Block Strategic Technology Transfer

Suspected Cyberattack Triggers False Emergency Alerts Across Parts of Brazil (Daryna Antoniuk, The Record)

Brazil suspended its mobile phone emergency alert system after a suspected cyberattack triggered false warnings on phones across several states.

The incident occurred early Saturday when at least a dozen unauthorized alerts were sent through Brazil’s Civil Defense Alert system, a platform designed to warn residents about imminent threats such as floods, landslides and other natural disasters.

NATO Learning from Ukraine by Focusing on Industrial Strength (Tabitha Reeves, National Defense)Growing industrial capacity to rapidly procure resilient technology in a manner that mirrors Ukraine has recently become a key focus of NATO, and the defense industrial base will likely take the spotlight at the alliance’s summit next month in Ankara, Turkey, experts said June 23.

Iranian Hacker Groups Using AI to Target Space Infrastructure, Experts Say (Colby Lamb, National Defense)

Iranian-aligned cyber actors have adopted artificial intelligence-enhanced techniques to target space systems during the Iran war, with the technology improving the quality of their attacks and making it harder to track their activity.

Designing Drones for Africa (Maxwell Maduka, War on the Rocks)

Cheap Turkish and Chinese drones and sensor systems have proliferated across Africa for years. Where do those systems fall short, and what capabilities do you hope to add to the crowded unmanned market?

Venezuela’s Deadly Earthquakes Happened on a Fault Similar to the San Andreas, and the Risks Aren’t Over Yet – a Geophysicist Explains (Sylvain Barbot, The Conversation)

Earthquakes are natural phenomena that typically happen at the boundaries of Earth’s tectonic plates. These plates, which make up the Earth’s crust, are tens of miles thick and carry the oceans and continents. They are slowly moving, but not in a smooth, consistent way.

Venezuela sits along the boundary between two of these plates: The South American plate and the Caribbean plate. As they slide past each other, these plates can stick, building up resistance before eventually having a catastrophic failure that generates an earthquake.

Deterring Russia Beneath the Waves: Securing NATO’s Critical Undersea Infrastructure (Samu Paukkunen and James Black, War on the Rocks)

What would happen if you woke up one morning and the internet was gone — not from a software glitch, but because someone had simply cut the wire?

Threats to critical undersea infrastructure are rapidly escalating. In 2023, the Balticonnector pipeline and several Baltic data cables were damaged. A year later, four Red Sea cables were cut, disrupting a quarter of data traffic between Asia and Europe, with further incidents across the Baltic. In total, between January 2024 and July 2025, roughly 44 incidents of cable damage were recorded. Not all were deliberate, but Russia’s activity has grown brazen. In 2025, Moscow sent fighter aircraft to deter Estonian authorities from approaching a shadow fleet vessel near a Poland–Sweden cable. Recently, the Yantar, a deep-sea intelligence ship, and three Russian submarines conducted operations over Western cables.

How the Russia-Ukraine War Rewired Southeast Asia’s Arms Trade (Yuhang Ding and Sailin Li, The Diplomat)

The war did what years of Western pressure could not, effectively removing Russia as a viable arms supplier to Southeast Asia.

China’s New Investment Regulations Block Strategic Technology Transfer (María Herrero Martínez, The Diplomat)

By adding legal backup to state control of Chinese private companies, Decree No. 837 affects any country receiving their investments. This regulation matters well beyond China itself.