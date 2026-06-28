WAR ON VACCINES New ACIP Charter Could Allow RFK Jr. to Further Restrict Vaccine Access, Critics Say

By Liz Szabo

Published 29 June 2026

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is continuing his battle to remake federal vaccine policy, this time by rewriting the charter of a federal committee that wields enormous influence over childhood immunizations to shift its focus beyond vaccines.

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is continuing his battle to remake federal vaccine policy, this time by rewriting the charter of a federal committee that wields enormous influence over childhood immunizations to shift its focus beyond vaccines.

During his confirmation hearing, Kennedy promised senators that he would not alter the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which makes vaccine recommendations to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including which vaccines should be available for free to needy children and which ones should be covered without a copay by private insurance.

Within a few months of taking office, however, Kennedy, a long-time anti-vaccine activist, fired all 17 members of the committee, replacing them with people who have cast doubt on vaccine safety.

Kennedy, who has made millions of dollars working with attorneys suing a vaccine manufacturer, took a hatchet to the childhood immunization schedule in January, slashing the number of recommended vaccines from 17 to 11.

US District Court Judge Brian Murphy paused Kennedy’s assault on vaccine access in March, when he said the Trump administration violated federal law by making vaccine policy changes that were “arbitrary and capricious.”

In his ruling, Murphy also found that 13 of Kennedy’s hand-chosen appointees to ACIP “appear distinctly unqualified,” which led the CDC to cancel all of the group’s scheduled meetings. The judge’s ruling came in response to a lawsuit by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and other medical groups.

ACIP Became ‘Ideological Mess’

Kennedy “stacked ACIP with unqualified people, and it just became this ideological mess,” said Peter Hotez, MD, codirector of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development.

The revamped ACIP “doesn’t seem to be able to identify and evaluate evidence in any type of organized fashion,” said Kevin Ault, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker School of Medicine.

Instead of considering the dozens of studies on the birth dose of hepatitis B vaccines, the ACIP last year focused on a single study that confirmed Kennedy’s view that the shot isn’t safe, said Ault, a former ACIP member. The committee then voted to replace the universal hepatitis B vaccine birth-dose recommendation with shared clinical decision-making for infants born to mothers who test negative for the virus.

Richard Hughes IV, the attorney representing AAP, said the revised ACIP charter is “just an attempt to make things look better on paper,” adding that the charter “does not cure the problems we are challenging.”