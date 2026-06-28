IMMIGRATION Repeal All Immigration Laws Stripping Court Review

By David J. Bier

Published 29 June 2026

In Mullin v. Doe, the Supreme Court upheld DHS’s decision to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians and Syrians. The Supreme Court held that whether DHS violated the law does not matter because Congress stripped courts of jurisdiction even to review the statutorily mandated process behind DHS decision. The case shows why a future Congress should systematically repeal laws that bar judicial review.

In Mullin v. Doe, the Supreme Court upheld Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem’s decision to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians and Syrians. Lower courts had found that Noem violated the TPS statute by failing to “consult” with other agencies—as the law requires—during her mandated “review of the conditions” in those countries before terminating TPS.

The Supreme Court did not really disagree. Instead, it held that whether Noem violated the law does not matter because Congress stripped courts of jurisdiction even to review the statutorily mandated process behind her determination. The case shows why a future Congress should systematically repeal laws that bar judicial review, at least within the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

DHS’s Lies about Following the Law

The consultation and country-condition determination matter because, despite its name, TPS automatically extends indefinitely unless there is a determination that the country no longer meets the criteria for designation due to a change in its country conditions (8 U.S.C.§ 1254a(b)(3)). Here is how the Supreme Court described DHS’s “consultation”:

the Secretary, either personally or through her subordinates, made a series of procedural determinations: to communicate with the State Department by email, to send a terse and unspecific email, and to proceed to terminate [Haiti and] Syria’s TPS designation after receiving a laconic answer.

That’s a sanitized version. Here is what actually happened.

DHS stated in a July 1, 2025, Federal Register notice that “after consulting with appropriate US government agencies, the Secretary reviewed country conditions in Haiti.” In reality, according to emails obtained from DHS only after the Supreme Court took the case, Secretary Noem “elected to terminate Haiti without” receiving any information about “country conditions from [the Department of State].” In other words, Noem apparently lied.

Under pressure from a lawsuit, however, DHS issued a new Federal Register notice in November repeating its claim. This time, DHS sent State another email saying, “We are re-reviewing country conditions in Haiti… Can you advise on State’s view on the matter?” State responded 53 minutes later: “State believes that there would be no foreign policy concerns with respect to a change in the TPS status of Haiti.” In other words, there was no consultation about country conditions in Haiti. DHS conceded that this was all it did to consult. The same exact irrelevant emails were exchanged about Syria’s country conditions.