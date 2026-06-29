OUR PICKS The Next Counterintelligence Problem Is Artificial | Pete Hegseth’s Warped Vision for the Military | Pentagon’s Research Infrastructure Is ‘Deteriorating,’ and more

Published 29 June 2026

· The Purging of General Donahue Is a Breaking Point • The Next Counterintelligence Problem Is Artificial · CISA to Transform How It Assesses Cyber Vulnerabilities and Risks · The Pentagon’s Research Infrastructure Is ‘Deteriorating,’ Study Finds · New US Army Software Helps Vehicles Shoot Down Drones without Stopping · As Washington Works to Expand Rare Earth Processing Capacity, It May Be Reaching for the Wrong Tools. · Why Human Intelligence Matters More in an AI World · Pete Hegseth’s Warped Vision for the Military · America’s Math Pipeline Is a Defense Readiness Issue · Supreme Court Upholds Mississippi Late-Arriving Mail-In Ballot Law

The Purging of General Donahue Is a Breaking Point (David French, New York Times)

Donahue is the latest in a long line of generals and admirals the Trump administration has removed, without explanation and without any evidence of misconduct. Some were obvious political targets, and the list is heavily weighted toward women and minorities.

Donahue’s departure, however, seems to have touched a particular nerve, and I think I know why. It’s a matter of both timing and principle.

Donahue is leaving just as the impact of Trump’s corruption and Hegseth’s partisanship and incompetence is becoming obvious to the American people, in matters both large and small. In scandal after scandal, incident after incident, the same message is sent: The morale, effectiveness and integrity of the American military are under siege.

The administration’s treatment of Donahue removes any remaining doubt that in Hegseth’s version of a meritocracy, there is no level of excellence that can trump politics.

It was said about the allied armies in World War I. They were “lions led by donkeys.”

Place the donkeys in charge long enough, and you start to change the character of the military itself. The donkey in chief is placing the effectiveness, morale and integrity of the American military under siege, and we’re watching exactly what happens when the lions are forced to leave.

The Next Counterintelligence Problem Is Artificial (Melissa Graves, Lawfare)

Accuracy isn’t enough—agencies must detect when trusted AI misuses legitimate access. Enter: AI counterintelligence.

CISA to Transform How It Assesses Cyber Vulnerabilities and Risks (Suzanne Smalley, The Record)

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) plans to overhaul how it assesses cyber vulnerabilities and threats, prioritizing some over others in order to be more effective in an environment where risks are spiking, the agency’s Acting Director Nick Andersen said

The Pentagon’s Research Infrastructure Is ‘Deteriorating,’ Study Finds (Michael Peck. Military Times)

The research infrastructure that underpins America’s prowess in defense technology is “deteriorating,” according to a Department of Defense report. One reason is that research funds are being diverted to operations.

New US Army Software Helps Vehicles Shoot Down Drones without Stopping (NextGen Defense)

The US Army’s SWAT-FC fire control software keeps vehicle-mounted weapons locked on small drones while both the target and the platform are in motion.