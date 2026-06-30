CHINA WATCH Skyscraper Mystery: What Beijing Doesn't Want You to Know

Published 1 July 2026

On Friday, a small single-engine aircraft slammed into the upper floors of the CITIC Tower — Beijing’s tallest skyscraper and one of the tallest buildings in the world. Within hours of impact, China’s vast censorship apparatus went to work. All references to the incident — videos, posts, eyewitness photos — were purged from Weibo, WeChat, and other Chinese social media platforms. The question everyone is asking — was this a 9/11-style attack or a tragic accident? — remains officially unanswered.

On Friday, 27 June 2026, during the tail end of rush hour, a small single-engine aircraft slammed into the upper floors of the CITIC Tower — Beijing’s tallest skyscraper and one of the tallest buildings in the world. Footage captured the moment debris, glass, and a section of the aircraft’s tail rained down hundreds of feet onto the streets below, triggering a panicked evacuation in the heart of China’s most sensitive and fortified city. Then, almost as quickly as it happened, it disappeared— scrubbed from the Chinese internet as though it never occurred.

The Building, the Plane, the Moment

The CITIC Tower, also known as “China Zun,” rises 528 meters (1,732 feet) and 109 stories over Beijing’s central business district. It has dominated the capital’s skyline since 2018, housing the state-owned CITIC Group conglomerate and Alibaba, flanked by embassies, World Bank offices, and a neighborhood thick with foreign diplomats. It is not the kind of place you expect to see a small plane punch a gaping hole in its upper facade.

The aircraft was no commercial jet. Online images of the plane’s registration number pointed to a Sunward SA 60L Aurora — a domestically manufactured, single-engine, two-seat light sport aircraft operated by a local general aviation company that offers pilot training, recreational flights, and aerial photography. It took off from Shifosi Airport roughly 30 miles east of the city and, according to unverified Flightradar24 data circulated online, immediately began deviating radicallyfrom its assigned flight path before plowing into the tower at approximately 5:55 p.m. local time.

One person was killed: the pilot, the sole occupant of the aircraft. Thirteen others on the ground were injured, struck by falling debris. A large gash was torn into the building’s upper floors, visible from the street even days later, with police maintaining a wide security perimeter and questioning passersby.

The Vanishing Act

Here is where the story gets stranger than the crash itself. Within hours of impact, China’s vast censorship apparatus went to work. All references to the incident — videos, posts, eyewitness photos — were purged from Weibo, WeChat, and other Chinese social media platforms. A search for “plane crash in Beijing” on Weibo returned no relevant results. State broadcaster CCTV, whose headquarters sits directly across the street from the impact site, said nothing.

For nearly a full day, the Chinese government did not officially acknowledge that anything had happened at all. Police cordoned off