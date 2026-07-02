WORLD ROUNDUP What Is Iran’s Nuclear Status Quo? | U.K. Defense Black Hole Triples to £15bn | What a Wave of Prominent Arrests Means for Iraq, and more

Published 1 July 2026

· What Is Iran’s Nuclear Status Quo? · Secret Dossier Reveals Top Politicians Spied on by the Kremlin · U.K. Defense Black Hole Triples to £15bn · What a Wave of Prominent Arrests Means for Iraq · Donald Trump Is Kicking Out Chinese Firms and Keeping Their Tech · USMCA Was Once Trump’s Brainchild. Now, It’s a Dead Deal Walking.

What Is Iran’s Nuclear Status Quo? (Sahil V. Shah, Foreign Policy)

Before diplomacy can move forward, U.S. negotiators face the daunting task of reestablishing a baseline.

Secret Dossier Reveals Top Politicians Spied on by the Kremlin (Camilla Turner, The Telegraph)

Former MI6 agent claims Russia thought Boris Johnson was ‘likeable but not trustworthy’ while Nigel Farage was ‘not worthy of attention’

U.K. Defense Black Hole Triples to £15bn (The Telegraph)

Andy Burnham will have to make unpopular spending cuts after No 10 admits it doesn’t know where money will come.

What a Wave of Prominent Arrests Means for Iraq (David H. Petraeus, Washington Post)

The anti-corruption push hints at the stronger state the region needs — but big tests remain.

Donald Trump Is Kicking Out Chinese Firms and Keeping Their Tech (Economist)

China’s stranded assets are creating a new class of American green-tech investors.

USMCA Was Once Trump’s Brainchild. Now, It’s a Dead Deal Walking. (Alexandra Sharp, Foreign Policy)

The White House hopes that annual reviews will curb the United States’ trade deficit with Mexico and Canada.