OUR PICKS You Can Now Sound the Alarm on AI Behaving Badly | White House Drops Restrictions on Anthropic AI Models | The Global Return to Nuclear Power Is U-Shaped, and more

Published 1 July 2026

· You Can Now Sound the Alarm on AI Behaving Badly · U.S. Declines to Renew U.S.M.C.A., Starting 10-Year Clock to Expiration · White House Drops Restrictions on Anthropic AI Models After Two-Week Ban · China Defies US Restrictions and Builds the World’s Fastest Supercomputer · Hegseth, Rubio, and Caine Had an Auto-Deleting Signal Chat · The Global Return to Nuclear Power Is U-Shaped

You Can Now Sound the Alarm on AI Behaving Badly (Will Knight, Wired)

Are you worried your AI chatbot is trying to build a bomb or leak personal information about you? There’s a website for that.

U.S. Declines to Renew U.S.M.C.A., Starting 10-Year Clock to Expiration (Ana Swanson, Ian Austen, and Emiliano Rodríguez Mega, New York Times)

The Trump administration said Wednesday it would not immediately request to renew the North American trade agreement, leaving businesses uncertain about the trade deal’s direction.

White House Drops Restrictions on Anthropic AI Models After Two-Week Ban (Gerrit De Vynck, Washington Post)

The company can once again provide its powerful Mythos and Fable AI models to customers after the Trump administration lifted export controls that were applied earlier in June.

China Defies US Restrictions and Builds the World’s Fastest Supercomputer (Fernanda González, Wired)

The Chinese supercomputer LineShine was ranked as the fastest in the world, despite not using any GPUs.

Hegseth, Rubio, and Caine Had an Auto-Deleting Signal Chat (Michael Scherer, Missy Ryan, Nancy A. Youssef, and Shane Harris, The Atlantic)

New records reveal that officials kept using the app, even after the president suggested they stop.

The Global Return to Nuclear Power Is U-Shaped (Valbona Zeneli, and Giovanni Renoldi, National Interest)

Cognitive biases due to past nuclear accidents continue to shape energy policy long after the technologies themselves have changed.