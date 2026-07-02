OUR PICKS Feds Relax Radiation Exposure Rules | A Mystery AI Builders Can’t Explain | How Trump Helped China Make America’s Cheapest EV, and more

Published 2 July 2026

· F.B.I. Assigns Scores of Analysts to Examine Election Records in Georgia · Plan to Ease Rules on Mailing Guns Could Help Company Trump Jr. Has Stake In · Federal Nuclear Agency Moves to Relax Radiation Exposure Rules · They Built the World’s Most Powerful AI. They’re Facing a Mystery They Can’t Explain · ‘Difficult but Possible’: An Exploratory Approach to the Regulation of Cyber Weapons Using Lessons Learned from Chemical Weapons Arms Control · How Trump Helped China Make America’s Cheapest EV

F.B.I. Assigns Scores of Analysts to Examine Election Records in Georgia (Nick Corasaniti, Alan Feuer, Dustin Volz, and Richard Fausset, New York Times)

The expansion of an investigation into Fulton County’s election office reflects President Trump’s desire to prove his baseless claims that the 2020 election in Georgia was rigged.

Plan to Ease Rules on Mailing Guns Could Help Company Trump Jr. Has Stake In (Perry Stein, Washington Post)

President Donald Trump’s eldest son is a key player in GrabAGun, a company that hopes to dominate internet firearms sales.

Federal Nuclear Agency Moves to Relax Radiation Exposure Rules (Evan Halper, Washington Post)

The proposed change, which would end a requirement that plants limit workers’ radiation exposure to “as low as reasonably achievable,” has alarmed nuclear safety advocates.

They Built the World’s Most Powerful AI. They’re Facing a Mystery They Can’t Explain. (Nitasha Tiku, Washington Post)

Anthropic, Google and Meta have hired computer scientists, neuroscientists and philosophers to study what some in the industry think may become a moral crisis.

‘Difficult but Possible’: An Exploratory Approach to the Regulation of Cyber Weapons Using Lessons Learned from Chemical Weapons Arms Control (Anja-Liisa Gonsior, Helene Pleil, and Christian Reuter, Journal of Cyber Policy)

Given the rising global prevalence of cyberattacks, cyber operations are being deployed with greater frequency in military settings. Despite rapid technological developments and associated threats, there is currently no binding international regulatory framework or agreement in place. It is frequently questioned whether the mechanisms of classic arms control (AC) can be adapted to the realities of cyberspace. In the field of AC, the regulation of chemical weapons represents a highly successful AC regime, effectively addressing various challenges. This paper employs an exploratory approach to address the challenges of AC for chemical and cyber weapons, highlighting both similarities and differences, drawing on expert interviews (n = 14), which are discussed in an interdisciplinary manner from the perspectives of political science and computer science. This study examines how prospective cyber-AC could potentially benefit from insights gained from past experiences. Our findings lay explorative conceptual groundwork, suggesting that AC in cyberspace could be achieved by adopting a broad definition of cyber weapons, shifting the focus from regulating technology to regulating contexts of use. Regarding soft law approaches, more attention could be paid to domain-specific mechanisms, such as an attribution mechanism. Furthermore, any prospective regulation must consider current standards, political will and diverse technical approaches.

How Trump Helped China Make America’s Cheapest EV (Aarian Marshall, Wired)

Slate is the latest automaker to transition to lower-cost batteries built on Chinese technology, driven in part by the repeal of EV tax credits that required materials to be sourced domestically.