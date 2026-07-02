WATER SECURITY River Authority’s Budget Woes Are Another Blow to Water-Needy Corpus Christi

By Rachel Denny Clow, KRIS 6 News

Published 2 July 2026

The Corpus Christi region, in the midst of an ongoing water crisis, has experienced another setback: Design work has halted on a pipeline that’s supposed to deliver water to communities across the state because the tiny river authority that promised to develop the project hasn’t offered a renewed contract.

This article is co-published with KRIS 6 News and ProPublica as part of an initiative to report on state and federal efforts to restrict local control.

The Corpus Christi region, in the midst of an ongoing water crisis, has experienced another setback: Design work has halted on a pipeline that’s supposed to deliver water to communities across the state because the tiny river authority that promised to develop the project hasn’t offered a renewed contract, KRIS-6 has learned.

Two years ago, the Nueces River Authority, which has historically been responsible for managing river resources and facilitating regional water projects, pledged to develop a $6 billion to $7 billion seawater desalination plant and underground pipeline to carry the water to customers. Communities started paying fees up to $2.7 million to book future desalinated water. The agency collected $4.1 million in fees.

Construction on the project is still nowhere close to starting, the pipeline delay being the latest blow. The engineering firm hired to develop the pipeline, Lockwood, Andrews & Newnan, ran through its contract and is waiting on a new work order that has not come, company leaders confirmed.

Now, the NRA’s funding for the desalination project is months from running out.

“Conceivably, we’re out of money at the end of August in desal,” board member Dan Suckley said at the agency’s June 25 meeting.

NRA CFO Robin Murray did not dispute him. “If we don’t receive these additional payments — yes,” she confirmed.

NRA Executive Director John Byrum has pointed to a possible financial lifeline: federal money he has told public audiences is coming from President Donald Trump, though no commitment has been made and the record of what was actually requested remains unclear.

What happens to the NRA and its seawater desalination project could have huge consequences for the Corpus Christi region, which has been facing an unprecedented water supply crisis. This spring, the city of Corpus Christi announced that a persistent drought could trigger a Level 1 Water Emergency, in which the city reaches 180 days from the point at which total water supply can no longer meet total water demand.