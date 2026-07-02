WORLD ROUNDUP The MOU Is Paying Off Early for Iran | Israel Was Plotting to Kill Iranian Negotiators | About Those Drone Incursions Over Europe, and more

Published 2 July 2026

· U.S. Officials Believed Israel Was Plotting to Kill Iranian Negotiators · After Gutting Foreign Aid, Trump Goes Big on Venezuela Earthquake Relief · Who Was Behind Those Drone Incursions Over Europe? · At the NATO Summit, Europe Faces an Accelerating U.S. Decoupling · The MOU Is Paying Off Early for Iran · When the Iran War Ends, Iran’s Terrorist Project Will Endure

U.S. Officials Believed Israel Was Plotting to Kill Iranian Negotiators (Julian E. Barnes and Farnaz Fassihi, New York Times)

Any Israeli attempt to kill Abbas Araghchi, the foreign minister, or Mohammad Ghalibaf, the Parliament speaker, would have derailed peace talks, American officials feared.

After Gutting Foreign Aid, Trump Goes Big on Venezuela Earthquake Relief (Adam Taylor, Washington Post)

The administration proclaimed itself a leader of the Western Hemisphere under the “Donroe Doctrine.” A natural disaster put that to the test.

Who Was Behind Those Drone Incursions Over Europe? (Economist)

A new report finds it was probably Russia.

At the NATO Summit, Europe Faces an Accelerating U.S. Decoupling (Liana Fix, CFR)

The United States appears to be pulling back from European security, with U.S. plans for withdrawal accelerating after a rift over support for the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. NATO’s Turkey summit could be the start of a transition toward a new version of the alliance, but there are fears it could leave European security worse off.

Trump’s Iran Food Deal Could Easily Become Another Oil-for-Food Scandal (Sam Vigersky, CFR)

The Trump administration wants to release frozen Iranian funds—but only to buy U.S. farm goods. The proposal is less humanitarian gesture than market engineering, and without independent oversight, it risks repeating the catastrophic failures of the Iraq Oil-for-Food program.

The MOU Is Paying Off Early for Iran (Keith Johnson, Foreign Policy)

Washington and Tehran are grappling over a “memorandum of misunderstanding.”

When the Iran War Ends, Iran’s Terrorist Project Will Endure (Khalid Al-Jaber, National Interest)

Even a new nuclear deal between the United States and Iran is unlikely to impact Iran’s broader strategic position in the Middle East.