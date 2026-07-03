OUR PICKS Climate Change-Driven U.S. Heat Wave | Inspect the U.S. Nuclear Power Fleet | How Water from Air Could Reshape Water Security, and more

Published 3 July 2026

· Without Climate Change, U.S. Heat Wave Called ‘Virtually Impossible’ · Will the New Export Controls Shake the Foundations of the U.S. AI Industry? · Why Social Engineering Attacks Are Successful… And How To Protect Against Them · U.S. Designates Ecuador’s “Chone Killers” Gang a Terrorist Organization · How Water from Air Could Reshape Water Security · Scientists Use Ultrasound and Imaging to Inspect the Nuclear Power Fleet in the U.S. · Iron Dome Integrated with 100kW Iron Dome Laser Weapon for Improved Air Defense

Without Climate Change, U.S. Heat Wave Called ‘Virtually Impossible’ (Raymond Zhong, New York Times)

Scientists have said the conditions are the result of a climate that is “fundamentally different” from the time before fossil fuel use started rapidly warming the world.

Will the New Export Controls Shake the Foundations of the U.S. AI Industry? (Alvin Wang Graylin and Jon J. Rosenwasser, Lawfare)

Washington’s misplaced assumptions around export control and domestic regulations pose strategic risks to national stability.

Why Social Engineering Attacks Are Successful… And How to Protect Against Them (Cybercrime Magazine)

For years, social engineering has been the most common and effective attack vector in cybersecurity, according to Doppel, developers of an AI-native social engineering defense platform.

What’s changing now is the speed and precision at which it’s being executed. With the rise of generative AI, these attacks are becoming more adaptive, more scalable, and vastly harder to detect, giving adversaries an asymmetric advantage that targets human trust as much as technology.

U.S. Designates Ecuador’s “Chone Killers” Gang a Terrorist Organization (CBS News)

The United States on Wednesday designated Ecuadorian gang the “Chone Killers” as a foreign terrorist organization, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

The gang “has committed numerous attacks targeting civilians, law enforcement officers, and government officials, including high-profile assassinations of public officials,” Rubio said in a statement, adding that the group was also branded “specially designated global terrorists.”

How Water from Air Could Reshape Water Security (Jonathan Schramm, Securities)

Infrastructure for utilities like power and energy in general is progressively moving from a centralized model (one large power plant, tens of thousands of customers) to a decentralized one, where technologies like photovoltaics and small wind turbines help small producers take into their own hands energy independence.

A similar process could occur with water, as the production of water from atmospheric moisture is becoming an increasingly economically viable option. This is not going to replace municipal systems for large cities, but could radically change the equation for water security, especially in remote areas or countries in development, in the very same way decentralized electricity production with solar panels did. So it makes it a more credible complementary technology for resilient, off-grid, and building-integrated water supply.

Scientists Use Ultrasound and Imaging to Inspect the Nuclear Power Fleet in the U.S. (Interesting Engineering)

For over five decades, PNNL researchers have teamed up with the US NRC to reduce reactor downtimes and work to improve inspections.

Iron Dome Integrated with 100kW Iron Dome Laser Weapon for Improved Air Defense (Interesting Engineering)

Iron Beam is a 100 kW-class High Energy Laser Weapon System (HELWS) that can effectively engage and neutralize drone swarms and cruise missiles.