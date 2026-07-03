WORLD ROUNDUP NATO 3.0: A Tagline in Search of a Concept | The Next Great Middle East Rivalry | One Global Shipping Choke Point Isn’t a Blueprint for Another, and more

Published 3 July 2026

· NATO 3.0: A Tagline in Search of a Concept · Britain Hopes Drones Will Help It Escape Its Defense-Budget Bind · The Next Great Middle East Rivalry · The AI Boom and Geopolitics Are Rewiring Asia’s Oceans · EU Politicians Investigated Pegasus Spyware. Then It Ended Up on One of Their Phones · Russia Planning Attack on Poland to Test NATO Resolve, U.S. Warns · Why One Global Shipping Choke Point Isn’t a Blueprint for Another · How the Iran War Boosted Central Asia’s Middle Corridor

NATO 3.0: A Tagline in Search of a Concept (John Drennan and Ariane Tabatabai, Lawfare)

Force posture decisions have become another coercive tool in the Trump administration’s alliance management toolkit

Britain Hopes Drones Will Help It Escape Its Defense-Budget Bind (Economist)

The government’s controversial defense investment plan finally breaks cover.

The Next Great Middle East Rivalry (Economist)

Turkey and Israel are natural allies and yet they are increasingly at odds.

The AI Boom and Geopolitics Are Rewiring Asia’s Oceans ((Economist)

New cables between data centers are avoiding China and chokepoints.

EU Politicians Investigated Pegasus Spyware. Then It Ended Up on One of Their Phones (Lily Hay Newman and Matt Burgess, Wired)

“It is a direct attack on the rule of law,” says one European Parliament member of the new findings from Citizen Lab.

Russia Planning Attack on Poland to Test NATO Resolve, U.S. Warns (Witold Jurasz, James Rothwell, and Joe Barnes, The Telegraph)

Critical infrastructure could be targeted by missiles and drones, with soldiers potentially crossing the border from Kaliningrad or Belarus

Why One Global Shipping Choke Point Isn’t a Blueprint for Another (Sui-Lee Wee and Jenny Gross, New York Times)

The Strait of Malacca may be a model for how Oman and Iran could collect fees in the Strait of Hormuz, but the differences between the waterways are vast.

How the Iran War Boosted Central Asia’s Middle Corridor (Ebru Akgün, National Interest)

The Middle Corridor’s chokepoints are far more secure than the Strait of Hormuz.