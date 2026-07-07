OUR PICKS ICE’s Internal Watchdog Is Now Investigating Online Critics | Why U.S. Measles Outbreaks Have Grown Harder to Extinguish | Floating Nuclear Power Plants, and more

Published 7 July 2026

· Trump Administration Guts Efforts to Prevent Gun Violence, Suppressing Reports · A Supreme Court Case on AR-15s Could Hinge on Their ‘Common Use’ · The Accused Is in Court but Conspiracy Theories Still Swirl Around Kirk Case · He Wrote a Scathing Message to ICE. Federal Agents Showed Up at His Door. · Why U.S. Measles Outbreaks Have Grown Harder to Extinguish · ICE’s Internal Watchdog Is Now Investigating Online Critics · How the Future of Military Energy Could Lead to Floating Nuclear Power Plants

Trump Administration Guts Efforts to Prevent Gun Violence, Suppressing Reports (Sheryl Gay Stolberg, New York Times)

As the administration works to expand gun rights, hospitals and community groups have lost funding, and reports on preventing firearm injuries have vanished from government websites.

A Supreme Court Case on AR-15s Could Hinge on Their ‘Common Use’ (Mike McIntire, New York Times)

Last week, the Supreme Court took up challenges to two assault weapons bans. Its decision could seriously limit the government’s ability to ban certain guns.

The Accused Is in Court but Conspiracy Theories Still Swirl Around Kirk Case (Robert Draper, New York Times)

Mr. Kirk’s assassination played out live on the internet, but since then, it has become fodder for fantasy.

He Wrote a Scathing Message to ICE. Federal Agents Showed Up at His Door. (Joanna Slater, Washington Post)

David Streever of Rochester, New York, sued Department of Homeland Security officials on Monday, saying the agency’s actions violated his First Amendment rights.

Why U.S. Measles Outbreaks Have Grown Harder to Extinguish (Lena H. Sun, Washington Post)

The nation is already nearing last year’s record case total, and experts say the virus is forcing doctors to relearn a disease many thought had been consigned to history.

ICE’s Internal Watchdog Is Now Investigating Online Critics (Maddy Varner, Wired)

The Office of Professional Responsibility has opened more than 100 cases over what ICE officials call “incidents of doxing and threats” against ICE employees.

The NDAA Strengthens Government Support for Biotech. It Can Be Even Stronger. (Dov S. Zakheim, National Interest)

Both houses of Congress have urged the Pentagon to stand up a “Biotechnology Management Office,” ensuring a unified approach to biotech within the armed services.

How the Future of Military Energy Could Lead to Floating Nuclear Power Plants (Edward Jenner, National Interest)

Floating nuclear power plants could give the United States a new tool for military resilience while challenging Russia’s nuclear export advantage.