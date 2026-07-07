WORLD ROUNDUP U.S. Gave Tehran Details on Iranian Asylum Seekers | Putin May Escalate, but Ukraine Is Winning | When Security Policy Undermines Security, and more

Published 7 July 2026

· U.S. Gave Tehran Details on Iranian Asylum Seekers, Lawsuit Alleges · Rahm Emanuel to Tell Israel Its Alliance with the U.S. Cannot “Survive as It Has Been” · What Europe and NATO Must Do to Be Ready for War · Taiwan Believes Japan Will Help Defend Against China · Putin May Escalate, but Ukraine Is Winning · How Palestinians Are Building a Digital Archive That Can’t Be Erased · Export Controls and the AI Race: When Security Policy Undermines Security

U.S. Gave Tehran Details on Iranian Asylum Seekers, Lawsuit Alleges (Adam Taylor, Washington Post)

The claim, outlined in court papers, contends information shared with Iran could jeopardize the lives of pro-democracy protesters, religious minorities and LGBTQ people.

Rahm Emanuel to Tell Israel Its Alliance with the U.S. Cannot “Survive as It Has Been” (Dan Merica, Washington Post)

In a Tel Aviv speech Wednesday, the presidential prospect plans to warn that Israel faces a “dead end” without change, a move reflecting Democratic pressure.

What Europe and NATO Must Do to Be Ready for War (Ursula von der Leyen and Mark Rutte, Economist)

Defense is being re-energized. Now industry must produce more.

Taiwan Believes Japan Will Help Defend Against China (Lev Nachman and Wei-Ting Yen, Foreign Policy)

Opinion polling shows that trust in Tokyo is surprisingly deep.

Putin May Escalate, but Ukraine Is Winning (John Kennedy and Jacob Parakilas, Foreign Policy)

In the ongoing battle of narratives, Kyiv’s supporters have every reason to hold the course.

How Palestinians Are Building a Digital Archive That Can’t Be Erased (Tamara Davison, Wired)

Distributed backups, cyber resilience, and a half-million records are preserving Palestinian history beyond any single building or border.

Export Controls and the AI Race: When Security Policy Undermines Security (Clark Asay, National Interest)

A well-meaning regulatory effort in Congress intended to ensure American AI dominance over competing Chinese models may have the opposite effect.