ENERGY SECURITY China’s ‘Artificial Sun’: The Holy Grail of Energy

By Ajey Lele

Published 9 July 2026

China has achieved a major milestone in its pursuit of commercial nuclear fusion, with two domestically developed superconducting magnets designed for a fusion reactor successfully passing technical acceptance and full-load testing.

China has achieved a major milestone in its pursuit of commercial nuclear fusion, with two domestically developed superconducting magnets designed for a fusion reactor successfully passing technical acceptance and full-load testing.[1] This is an important step towards building more efficient and scalable nuclear fusion energy systems. Over the years, China’s sustained financial investments and significant technological breakthroughs by its scientific community have placed it as a global leader in the development of advanced nuclear fusion technologies.

At present, the global nuclear energy industry relies on the technique of nuclear fission for energy generation. Here, heavy atoms (say, uranium 235) are split through a controlled chain reaction to release heat for electricity generation. For decades, based on this basic principle, nuclear energy has been generated in various parts of the world. Nuclear fission is a reliable source of low-carbon baseload electricity, but there are challenges related mainly to radioactive waste management and safety concerns. Cost is definitely an important factor.

There is growing global interest in developing nuclear fusion energy systems due to their imminent advantages. One of the most important aspects of this form of energy generation is that it could provide a clean, sustainable, and low-carbon energy source, significantly contributing to global Net Zero goals.

Nuclear fusion generates energy by forcing light atomic nuclei (like hydrogen isotopes) to combine under extremely high temperatures and pressures to form heavier atoms like helium. It is the same process that powers the Sun. Fusion has the potential to produce significantly higher energy output with negligible radioactive waste. At present, this technology remains in the development phase.

However, countries such as China have achieved significant progress in recent years, particularly in advanced superconducting technologies, magnets and plasma confinement systems. Also, for some years now, there has been a push towards developing commercially operational fusion power reactors. In recent years, global private investment in fusion has exceeded US$ 10 billion. The World Fusion Energy Group, established in 2024, is promoting global cooperation and coordination in fusion research.[2]