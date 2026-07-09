WORLD ROUNDUP Iran, Not Trump, Is in Control of This War | How to Hide from Killer Drones | The Man Who Would Change Russia, and more

Published 9 July 2026

· Iran, Not Trump, Is in Control of This War · The Man Who Would Change Russia · How to Hide from Killer Drones · NATO’s New Enemy Is the Thermometer · What Will Happen to Iran’s Sea Mines? · Tanker Attacks Risk Overplaying Iran’s Hand and Reigniting a War

Iran, Not Trump, Is in Control of This War (Tom Nichols, The Atlantic)

The cease-fire was always just a Trump fantasy.

The Man Who Would Change Russia (Economist)

A leading oligarch speaks out, warning of the looming disaster facing his country.

How to Hide from Killer Drones (Economist)

In the Ukraine war, anti-AI tactics are producing bizarre forms of camouflage.

NATO’s New Enemy Is the Thermometer (Erin Sikorsky, Foreign Policy)

Extreme heat events are threatening the alliance’s plans.

What Will Happen to Iran’s Sea Mines? (Josh Waldman,Foreign Policy)

The overlooked technology wreaked havoc on the Strait of Hormuz—and global trade.

Tanker Attacks Risk Overplaying Iran’s Hand and Reigniting a War (Neil MacFarquhar, New York Times)

Iran’s history shows it is willing to dig in, even when it may suffer big losses.