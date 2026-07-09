OUR PICKS Self-Driving Cars Are Interfering with First Responders | Robot Dogs Could Change Counterterrorism Ops | US Military Is Not Organized for Cyber War, and more

Published 9 July 2026

· Self-Driving Cars Are Interfering with First Responders. Feds Aren’t Happy · Rubio Tries to Enlist Other Nations in Antifa Fight, but Some Allies Recoil · China, Russia and Others Seek to Inflame Debate Over A.I. Data Centers · Security Precaution Led Trump to Use Old Air Force One in Leaving Turkey · Federal Investigators Say Certain DOGE Records Were Deleted · The US Military Is Not Organized for Cyber War · Robot Dogs Could Change Counterterrorism Ops

Self-Driving Cars Are Interfering with First Responders. Feds Aren’t Happy (Aarian Marshall, Wired)

NHTSA administrator Jonathan Morris called reports that self-driving cars had driven into emergency scenes and blocked ambulances and firefighters “unacceptable.”

Rubio Tries to Enlist Other Nations in Antifa Fight, but Some Allies Recoil (Ellen Nakashima, John Hudson, and Adam Taylor, Washington Post)

The secretary of state plans to convene foreign ministers in Washington next week. The event has unsettled some U.S. and European officials.

China, Russia and Others Seek to Inflame Debate Over A.I. Data Centers (Steven Lee Myers and Dustin Volz, New York Times)

State actors in China, Russia and Iran have sought to exploit the U.S. public debate over the effects of the technology.

Security Precaution Led Trump to Use Old Air Force One in Leaving Turkey (Tyler Pager, Julian E. Barnes, Eric Schmitt, and Eric Lipton, New York Times)

The Secret Service is said to have asked that the president not use the Qatari-donated jet when he left Ankara. The swap deepens questions about the retrofitting of the new plane.

Federal Investigators Say Certain DOGE Records Were Deleted (Vittoria Elliott, Wired)

A government report claims DOGE didn’t access sensitive systems. It also says the agency deleted records that would show if they had.

The US Military Is Not Organized for Cyber War (Erica Lonergan and Mark Montgomery, Defense News)

The military has services for land, sea, air and space. It is time to build one for cyberspace.

Robot Dogs Could Change Counterterrorism Ops (Alexander Lee, RealClearDefense)

The West needs to reinvent counterterrorism. While most nations gain sympathy when they’re attacked, Israel lost support in the two years after the deadliest attack since its founding. This should be a wakeup call for Western policymakers. The military campaigns that drove the Taliban out of Afghanistan and defeated ISIS’ caliphate would not be tolerated today. The public is no longer so willing to overlook the humanitarian cost of counterterrorism.

It’s not merely a political inconvenience that Israel’s aims are perceived as genocidal — this perception fuels recruitment for jihadists. Last year, former Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the U.S. believed “Hamas had recruited almost as many fighters as it had lost.” The takeaway is that, beyond the moral imperative, better protecting civilians is a strategic necessity.

Meeting this challenge will depend on technology.