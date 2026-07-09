DRONES The Drone Threat to America’s Cities

By Seth Stodder

Published 9 July 2026

Drones are coming for our cities. The tech is cheap, the threat is real, and our defenses are nearly nonexistent. To avoid that ugly reality, we need to come up with better ideas, and we need them fast. Because ready or not, the drones are coming.

This past March, the FBI warned state law enforcement that Iran might be planning to attack targets in California using drones launched from vessels floating offshore. As it turned out, the threat wasn’t real. The warning was based on “unverified” intelligence, and there was no evidence of an actual plot. Californians could breathe a sigh of relief.

But we shouldn’t get too comfortable. While the FBI might have been wrong about the specific Iranian plot, the threat of a serious drone attack is growing. And we’re not even remotely prepared for it—or the public panic that would likely ensue.

The FBI’s warning came to mind when I was in Ukraine recently as part of a delegation with the Renew Democracy Initiative to meet with senior Ukrainian government and military officials, drone manufacturers, and defense technology companies. While there, our delegation saw firsthand how the Ukrainians have used drone warfare asymmetrically against the Russian Army and ground President Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression to a bloody standstill.

Few expected this when Putin launched his invasion four years ago. At the time, most intelligence and military analysts believed that Russia—a nuclear-armed country with a powerful military, five times the population, a much bigger economy, and China’s backing—would easily overwhelm Ukraine in a matter of days or weeks. As recently as 2025 and as President Trump famously put it, Ukraine still supposedly didn’t have the “cards” to resist Russia. But Ukraine has doggedly held on and is arguably turning the tide of the war in its favor, in large part by mass-producing millions of cheap drones and using them to wreak deadly havoc on the Russian war machine. Russia has suffered over 1.3 million casualties on the battlefield, its oil refineries and other infrastructure are in flames, and Moscow itself is now subject to Ukrainian drone attacks.

Unfortunately, the Ukrainians aren’t the only ones who’ve figured out how to produce cheap drones and use them to deadly effect against a theoretically more powerful adversary. Iran is, of course, doing this in the Persian Gulf—using its Shahed drones to restrict passage through the Strait of Hormuz. And if the FBI’s alert from March 2026 has any kernel of truth to it, Iran may have contemplated a drone attack on the U.S. homeland.