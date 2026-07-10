WORLD ROUNDUP Brazilian Cities Are Building Vast Surveillance Networks | Marco Rubio Burned Down the House to Fix a Sink |The Lessons of Mali, and more

Published 10 July 2026

· Marco Rubio Burned Down the House to Fix a Sink · The U.S. Will Pay for the Chain Reaction Trump Set Off in NATO · Europe Has Promised Cash for Defense. It’s Failing to Provide It · Brazilian Cities Are Building Vast Surveillance Networks · Is Ukraine’s Decentralized Drone Innovation a Blip or a Revolution? · The Lessons of Mali

Marco Rubio Burned Down the House to Fix a Sink (Amanda Klasing, Foreign Policy)

The secretary of state must be seen as the chief architect of the Trump administration’s assault on the rules-based order.

The U.S. Will Pay for the Chain Reaction Trump Set Off in NATO (Fareed Zakaria, Washington Post)

A Europe that spends more on defense will be less dependent — and less deferential.

Europe Has Promised Cash for Defense. It’s Failing to Provide It (Economist)

Most Europeans want stronger armed forces, but are unwilling to pay for them.

Brazilian Cities Are Building Vast Surveillance Networks (Economist)

Can they combat the country’s biggest security threats?

Is Ukraine’s Decentralized Drone Innovation a Blip or a Revolution? (Charles Dainoff, Geoffrey Fain Williams, and Robert Farley, Foreign Policy)

Weapons reworked on the front are driving Kyiv’s recent successes.

The Lessons of Mali (Brendan Sanders, National Interest)

Russia’s failure to deliver stability in the Sahel should not be cause for celebration in the West.