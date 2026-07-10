OUR PICKS CIA Officers Can Sense the Threat Within | Texas Is Waging a Battle to Stop “Islamification” | The Rosenberg Boys, and more

Published 10 July 2026

· CIA Officers Can Sense the Threat Within · Trump Administration Taps Climate Science Critic to Oversee Flagship Report · An Aging Assassin Was Caught by ICE. Will the U.S. Deport Him? · U.S. Extends Work Permissions for Immigrants with TPS Hours Before Expiration · Trump Fires Members of Bipartisan Elections Commission · Texas Is Waging a Battle to Stop “Islamification” · The Rosenberg Boys

CIA Officers Can Sense the Threat Within (Shane Harris, The Atlantic)

A survey reveals concern among the rank and file that Trump-administration meddling is undermining intelligence work.

Trump Administration Taps Climate Science Critic to Oversee Flagship Report (Maxine Joselow and Brad Plumer, New York Times)

Matthew M. Wielicki has criticized the scientific consensus on global warming as alarmist. Now he’ll oversee a major federal report on the topic.

An Aging Assassin Was Caught by ICE. Will the U.S. Deport Him? (Julian E. Barnes, New York Times)

He helped plot a car bombing in Washington that killed two people in 1976. Fifty years later, old government secrets could decide his fate.

U.S. Extends Work Permissions for Immigrants with TPS Hours Before Expiration (Lauren Kaori Gurley, Washington Post)

Some businesses already have begun terminating Haitians and other immigrant workers with the humanitarian protections.

Trump Fires Members of Bipartisan Elections Commission (Patrick Marley, Washington Post)

The action accelerates President Donald Trump’s push to overhaul election administration before November’s midterms, which will determine control of Congress.

Texas Is Waging a Battle to Stop “Islamification” (Economist)

America’s biggest Republican state offers a playbook for a new identity politics

The Rosenberg Boys (Amy Weiss-Meyer, The Atlantic)

When Ethel and Julius Rosenberg were executed by the U.S. government, they left behind two sons, ages 6 and 10. All these years later, Robby and Michael are still trying to make sense of what happened.