CYBERSECURITY Old Dominion University Launches First Ph.D. in Cybersecurity in Virginia

By Kelsey Kendall

Published 10 July 2026

For years, professionals seeking a doctorate in cybersecurity had few options beyond computer science or engineering. Old Dominion University is opening a new path. The Ph.D. program will highlight the interdisciplinary nature of the rapidly evolving field of cybersecurity, with artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

The University’s nationally recognized School of Cybersecurity has launched a new Ph.D. in cybersecurity designed to prepare the next generation of cyber leaders, researchers and educators as the world faces new and complex security challenges.

The Ph.D. program will highlight the interdisciplinary nature of the rapidly evolving field of cybersecurity, with artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies. Students from a wide range of educational and professional backgrounds are encouraged to contribute diverse perspectives that advance cybersecurity research.

“The coursework and research pathways are designed for people from different backgrounds,” said Daniel Takabi, Ph.D., professor, director of the School of Cybersecurity and Batten Endowed Chair of Cybersecurity. “Our Ph.D. program offers advanced technical specializations, alongside comprehensive pathways in strategic cybersecurity management, policy, legal and human factors in cybersecurity.”

This unique program is among the first of its kind in the nation and the only Ph.D. in cybersecurity in Virginia. It also represents a new phase of growth for the school, which celebrated its 10th anniversary this year. Dr. Takabi touted the school’s expanding programs in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, as well as research efforts to advance the University’s national reputation as a R1 research institution. The school is also growing its research faculty and partnering with federal and regional agencies to address real-world needs.

Over the last decade, the School of Cybersecurity has grown from a handful of students to approximately 1,700 and has gained several national recognitions, including the National Security Agency (NSA) designations as Centers of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense, Cyber Operations and Cyber Research. The NSA also granted the University official validation for its cyber artificial intelligence programs of study.

Old Dominion University President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D., said, “The School of Cybersecurity has made its mark on the institution and beyond. With our significant success and this exciting development, Old Dominion University is well positioned to embark on this new chapter, which will continue to be defined by academic excellence and world-class research. Without question, we are proud to serve as leading experts in the Commonwealth of Virginia and true innovators across the nation.”

Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Brian K. Payne, Ph.D., added, “Similar to our existing cybersecurity programs, the new Ph.D. in cybersecurity is grounded in interdisciplinary ideals. Given existing demand for the programs, and our national reputation in cybersecurity, I know this program will be a great success. I look forward to watching the program excel.”

Old Dominion says that the launch of the Ph.D. in cybersecurity marks another milestone in Old Dominion University’s continued investment in one of the nation’s fastest growing and most critical fields. With nationally recognized expertise, a growing research enterprise and a commitment to interdisciplinary collaboration, the University is preparing to shape the next generation of cybersecurity innovation and leadership.

Kelsey Kendall is Public Relations Specialist at Old Dominion University. The article was originally posted to the website of Old Dominion University.

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