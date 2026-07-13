WORLD ROUNDUP Inside Israel’s Secret Operation to Cultivate Ahmadinejad | The Ebola Epidemic Is Getting Out of Control | How to Keep Iran Out of the Strait of Hormuz, and more

Published 13 July 2026

· The Ebola Epidemic Is Getting Out of Control · Inside Israel’s Secret Operation to Cultivate Ahmadinejad · A Robot Army Remakes Ground Warfare in Ukraine · Why Netanyahu Is Crying Wolf on Turkey · How to Keep Iran Out of the Strait of Hormuz · Is OPEC Still Relevant in a Changing Energy World? · How the Coup Turned Myanmar Into Asia’s Deadliest Conflict—and Why the World Is Looking Away

The Ebola Epidemic Is Getting Out of Control (Economist)

It has spread to five provinces in Congo and may soon reach South Sudan.

Inside Israel’s Secret Operation to Cultivate Ahmadinejad (Mark Mazzetti, Julian E. Barnes, Farnaz Fassihi, and Ronen Bergman, New York Times)

The yearslong effort to groom the former Iranian president as an intelligence asset culminated in a dramatic effort to take him to an Israeli safe house in the early days of the war. But the plan fell apart.

A Robot Army Remakes Ground Warfare in Ukraine (Maria Varenikova and Paul Mozur, New York Times)

They began as supply mules. Now ground robots evacuate the wounded, hold trenches and even do the killing.

Why Netanyahu Is Crying Wolf on Turkey (Azriel Bermant, Foreign Policy)

Election politics give the Israeli leader an incentive to inflate the threat.

How to Keep Iran Out of the Strait of Hormuz (Mark Kimmitt, National Interest)

Accepting Iranian hegemony over the Strait of Hormuz should be intolerable for the United States and the international community.

Is OPEC Still Relevant in a Changing Energy World? (Tatiana Mitrova and Ellen R. Wald, National Interest)

This debate examines whether OPEC still shapes global oil markets or whether shifting geopolitics and production trends have overtaken its influence.

How the Coup Turned Myanmar Into Asia’s Deadliest Conflict—and Why the World Is Looking Away (Joshua Kurlantzick’, CFR)

Five years after its generals seized power, Myanmar has collapsed into Asia’s deadliest war and a nearly unequalled humanitarian catastrophe. And yet, the rest of the world has decided to ignore the conflict amid other major geopolitical developments.