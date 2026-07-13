OUR PICKS Trump Rule Could End U.S. Scientific Dominance | A Nuclear Renaissance Is Coming. The Deals Aren’t. | The New Reality of Urban Surveillance, and more

Published 13 July 2026

· Trump’s Sons Invest Heavily in Defense Tech as Father’s Administration Pours Money In · Researchers Worry a Trump Rule Could End U.S. Scientific Dominance · Trump Attacks ‘Communists.’ Both Want a Bigger Government Role in the Economy. · Trump Says a Nuclear Renaissance Is Coming. The Deals Aren’t. · A Leak of San Francisco Police Drone Footage Exposes the New Reality of Urban Surveillance · White Supremacists Love Armie Hammer’s New Movie

Trump’s Sons Invest Heavily in Defense Tech as Father’s Administration Pours Money In (Elizabeth Dwoskin, Andrew Ba Tran, Luis Melgar and Peter Jamison, Washington Post)

Most investments by funds linked to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have taken place since their father’s reelection.

Researchers Worry a Trump Rule Could End U.S. Scientific Dominance (Riley Beggin, Susan Svrluga and Federica Cocco, Washington Post)

Under the proposed rule, political appointees would have more power over hundreds of billions of dollars in discretionary grant funding.

Trump Attacks ‘Communists.’ Both Want a Bigger Government Role in the Economy. (David J. Lynch, Washington Post)

The president has had the federal government take partial ownership of nearly two dozen companies since returning to the White House.

Trump Says a Nuclear Renaissance Is Coming. The Deals Aren’t. (Evan Halper, Washington Post)

Behind flashy announcements and surging AI power needs, few agreements to actually produce power get inked.

A Leak of San Francisco Police Drone Footage Exposes the New Reality of Urban Surveillance (Andy Greenberg and Dhruv Mehrotra, Wired)

The SFPD’s exposure of hours of videos from drone platform Skydio reveals how broadly it’s watching the city from above—and how the results can spill online.

White Supremacists Love Armie Hammer’s New Movie (David Gilbert, Wired)

Described as the “feel-good movie of white-boy summer” by one extremist, the movie Citizen Vigilante has been hailed by the far right as a way to convert moderates to their cause.